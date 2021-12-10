Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Mumbai City FC ran out 4-2 winners against Jamshedpur FC in an entertaining ISL 2021-22 contest at the Fatorda Stadium. The clash saw six different scorers across both teams.

The game got off to an unexpected start, as Mumbai City FC took the lead in the third minute following a corner. The set-piece was played short by Ahmed Jahouh into Cassinho outside the box. Cassinho sent in a speculative cross that was attacked by Igor Angulo, but made no contact with the ball.

However, Angulo's presence wrong-footed TP Rehenesh as Cassinho's pass-turned-shot bounced into the Jamshedpur FC goal.

Greg Stewart had the opportunity to level the scores for the Red Miners after he was found with a delivery over the Mumbai City FC midfield from Peter Hartley. Stewart took the ball beyond Rahul Bheke, but fired his shot straight at Mohammad Nawaz, who smothered it on the second attempt.

Mumbai City FC then made it 2-0 in the 18th minute following another error by Jamshedpur FC. Cassinho robbed Eli Sabia off the ball inside the box ,with Sabia attempting to let an Islanders pass run out for a goal-kick. The Brazilian sent the ball across goal, with Bipin Singh arriving at the far post to tap it into an empty goal.

Des Buckingham's side continued their assault as they took a three-goal lead six minutes later. After winning the ball on the left, the Islanders moved it well to Cassinho. The midfielder sent a perfectly weighted ball into the box that found Angulo. The forward took a delicious first touch that took him clear of Sabia who bent a left-footed strike past a helpless Rehenesh.

Jamshedpur FC then got their first shot on target in a while when Komal Thatal released a drive from outside the box. However, it was straight at Nawaz who saved it comfortably.

Owen Coyle's side also enjoyed a prolonged spell of possession towards the final 15 minutes of the half. However, they were often let down by their passing, which lacked incision and often slowed down promising moves.

Jamshedpur FC created one final chance for themselves when Pandita set up Alex Lima, who fired a shot to the near post. Nawaz did well to tip it behind for a corner, but the referee seemingly missed that, and whistled for a goal-kick.

With that, the first half of the ISL 2021-22 top-of-the-table clash came to an end, with Mumbai City FC sitting on a comfortable three-goal cushion.

Ygor Catatau ends Jamshedpur FC's fightback as Mumbai City FC stay atop ISL 2021-22

Jamshedpur FC came out a more determined side in the second half, and received their reward for that almost instantly.

Stewart did brilliantly down the right to keep hold of the ball, skipping past three Mumbai City FC defenders. The Scot then passed to an open Thatal on the left, who took a touch before taking a shot. His effort deflected off Bipin Singh, wrong-footing Nawaz to find the back of the net.

Coyle's side then hit back for a second time, in the 54th minute. Following Mourtada Fall's miss from a corner, Jamshedpur FC bombed forward down the right. A cross from Laldinliana Renthlei was deflected by Bheke towards his own goal.

Nawaz did well to keep it out, but the ball fell to Pandita who hit the crossbar from an acute angle. Luckily, the rebound fell to Sabia, who atoned for his error in the first Mumbai City FC goal by nodding the ball into an empty net.

Substitute Vikram Pratap Singh then spurned a chance to get the Islanders a fourth goal following a through-ball by Cassinho. However, Mumbai City FC did eventually restore their two-goal lead.

A fabulous ball over the defence from Bheke was taken down brilliantly by Ygor Catatau. Jamshedpur FC substitute Narender Gahlot managed to take Catatau wide of the near post, and seemed to momentarily put him off. However, the forward found half a yard, and drilled a shot over Rehenesh from an almost non-existent angle.

Jamshedpur FC piled on the pressure in a bid to get themselves back into the game, and almost did so in the 78th minute. Stewart sent in a brilliant cross from the right, which was met by substitute Nerijus Valskis. However, Valskis headed high and wide of the far post.

Much of the final ten minutes were played in Mumbai City FC's half, with Jamshedpur FC striving hard to get themselves back into the game. However, it was the Islanders who had the final chance of the game.

Jahouh received the ball from Mandar Desai, and sent an absolute missile from outside the box. The Mumbai City FC midfielder's shot seemed destined for the top corner. But Jamshedpur FC custodian Rehenesh leapt high to palm it over in spectacular fashion.

It was arguably the save of the season so far, but didn't count for much as the Islanders picked up all three points. The win kept Buckingham's side on top of the ISL 2021-22 table, with 12 points from five games.

Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, remained second, four points adrift of Mumbai City FC. Coyle's team could fall to fourth by the end of the next two matches in what is proving to be a thrilling ISL season.

