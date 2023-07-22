Mumbai City sign Jayesh Rane on loan ahead of the upcoming season

Mumbai City FC announced the signing of Jayesh Rane on a season-long loan from Bengaluru FC on Saturday, July 22.

The Mumbai-born midfielder has found minutes hard to come by at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the two years that he has been at the club. He moved to Bengaluru FC from ATK Mohun Bagan in 2021.

This a homecoming of sorts for the 30-year-old, given that he was born in the city and played for Mumbai FC until the 2015-16 season. Rane will be most remembered for the goal he scored for Bengaluru FC in the semi-final of the Hero Super Cup last season against Jamshedpur FC. This, along with skipper Sunil Chhetri's strike, was crucial in sending the Blyes through to the final, which they eventually lost to Odisha FC.

Rane, who has played for Chennaiyin FC too in the Indian Super League, will add a lot of experience and depth to the Islanders' setup. The defending champions of the ISL Shield will try to make use of all the expertise that the local lad has up his sleeves.

Rane is known to shield the defenders playing behind him and move across the center of the park with the flexibility of a gazelle. He will be a wonderful addition to Des Buckingham's side this season.

Jayesh Rane is a product of the Mumbai FC academy

Rane is a youth product of Mumbai FC, who many consider to be the precursor of Mumbai City FC, to where he is headed now. However, the former club, which used to play in the I-League became defunct in 2019.

Rane spent a total of eight years at the club, four at the youth level and four with the senior team. He made a total of 64 appearances for them and bagged four goals, which is the most he has scored for any club that he has represented in his career ever since.

Mumbai City FC's manager Des Buckingham will be pleased with Rane's addition to his roster, as this will allow him to rotate his midfielders regularly. This also means that the supporters of the Islanders will be able to see the build-up of play and the breaking up of opposition attacks on a more regular basis. Bengaluru FC, however, will expect Rane to come back to them at the end of the 2023-24 season.