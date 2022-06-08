"My aim is to start games for Chennaiyan FC and win the ISL title"- Devansh Dabas outlines his goals for next season

Devansh Dabas was one of the best performers for Chennaiyan FC in the Reliance Foundation development league. He put on a brilliant performance under the bar, which impressed football pundits across the country.

A few weeks ago Sportskeeda had an exclusive chat with him.

"My friend motivated me to come to football" - Devansh Dabas

Devansh Dabas comes from a very humble background. He belongs to a very remote village in Uttar Pradesh. He was spotted by Rohin Kumar, who helped him develop as a goalkeeper. When asked about this, he said that it was "village cultured football" that helped him develop as a player.

“When I was a kid I loved playing. It was quite an intricate part of my life. I had a friend who used to play football. At that time I didn’t know that football was such a huge game as I was pretty much habituated to village cultured football only. "

He further added:

"That friend of mine motivated me to join his school so that I can play football."

Cleofas Alex guided Devansh a lot

Cleofas Alex was the head coach of the devolopemental team of Chennaiyan FC. He is regarded as one of the best coaches in the country to guide youngsters.

He also shares a cordial relationship with the players which helps him to understand his players better. Devansh shared with us that Cleofas used to behave like friends with the players and that helped to create team bonding

"Cleofas Sir used to guide me in whatever way he can. He regarded us as a family. I am very fortunate to play under a coach like Cleofas Alex. His friendly attitude with the players helped to play us without any pressure."

Syed Sabir Pasha is a good coach and a good human being - Devansh

Syed Sabir Pasha is one of the finest players in Indian football. He has experience representing the national team on 68 occasions. He was appointed as an assistant coach of the Chennaiyan FC squad.

But due to poor performances, Bozidar Bandovic was sacked and he took temporary charge of the team. He tried to make improvements in the team's performance and his influence helped the development of young players.

Devansh ran out of words in explaining the influence of Syed Sabir Pasha on his playing career.

"Sabir sir helped me to overcome some problems during my 1st session with the team. He was very much helpful. When I used to approach him with any kind of problem I am facing he tried to guide me in whatever way he can. He is a very good coach and a very good human being."

Devansh tells about his experience of sharing dressing room with Valskis

Nerijius Valskis is one of the best foreign strikers to play in India. He won the Golden Boot in the 2019 ISL for Chennaiyan FC. Devansh draws a lot of inspiration from Valskis. He learned a lot from him.

"Looking at senior players and foreigners is always a different feeling and looking at nerka who is a golden boot winner sharing the training pitch with him was very special and something to learn about everyday always motivating us youngsters."

Devansh learned a lot from Vishal Kaith and Debjit Majumdar

Chennaiyan FC had 2 topmost goalkeepers in the country last season. Both Vishal Kaith and Debjit Majumdar have earned a name for themselves. Devansh has learned a lot of things while playing beside them. Both of them played a great role in developing his game.

"Debjit bhai and Vishal bhai both are excellent goalkeepers. I learnt a lot of things from them. They used to guide me as a bigbrother whenever I used to make a business. I am very much thankful to them for helping me."

The owners always support the team

Chennaiyan FC's owners are known to be very supportive of the team. They try to help the team in whatever way they can. Devansh reiterated the supportive attitude of the team owners. He thanked them for their continuous support.

"They always support us and always motivates us during our hard times. They always try to do the best for the team."

The talented Chennaiyan keeper wants to break into the 1st team and play alongside Debjit Majumdar in the first team. He is aiming to win the trophy with CFC this season.

"I want to play alongside Debjit bhai (brother); aim is to start games for cfc in isl. And also to contribute for the club to get a title."

