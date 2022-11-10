"Need to be better at the top end of the pitch" - Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson ahead of East Bengal clash | ISL 2022-23

Bengaluru FC have had an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season, winning one and drawing one of their four opening games. They will next face East Bengal, who are struggling in the league themselves, on Friday, November 11.

The Blues started their campaign with a tightly-contested 1-0 victory over NorthEast United FC. Simon Grayson's team were then held to a 1-1 draw by Chennaiyin FC before succumbing to two back-to-back defeats at the hands of Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC, respectively.

Bengaluru have managed to score just two goals in four matches despite having the likes of Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Udanta Singh, and Javi Hernandez at their disposal.

Asked in the pre-match press conference if he was concerned about his team's lack of goals, Grayson replied:

"We've got loads of players who can score goals, and that is not a concern, but we need to be better at the top end of the pitch. We could have [Cristiano] Ronaldo or [Lionel] Messi up the pitch, but if we don't give them the right service, then they won't be able to do what they must."

The Englishman has been switching between different tactical layouts during his first few games in the ISL. Grayson stated in this regard:

“We had a good pre-season playing 3-5-2 in Kolkata for the Durand Cup and went to a back-four against Odisha FC with more through balls and more supply. I will chop and change the system over the next few weeks and months without a shadow of a doubt."

"We will take any type of victory" - Bengaluru FC boss Simon Grayson eager to return to winning ways

Meanwhile, East Bengal are in a fix of their own. Stephen Constantine's side have lost four of their first five encounters. Although the Red and Gold Brigade have looked good in patches, East Bengal have failed to knit together a solid performance for the entirety of the match on most occasions.

Speaking about their upcoming opponents, the Bengaluru FC gaffer stated:

“They have a certain way of playing, 4-4-2 by the looks of it. They play quite deep even in their home games and look to play on the counter. We have got to find different ways and solutions to winning matches."

Despite their back-to-back losses, Grayson stressed that Bengaluru FC are in a positive mood and are eager to get back on the pitch. He elaborated:

“There is a positive feeling about the players in training. It does not feel that we have won only one of our four games. We will take any type of victory because it is breaking the run of two defeats, but we want to play high-tempo, attractive, and quality football,” he averred.

After three consecutive away fixtures, Bengaluru FC will play in front of their fans on Friday. Grayson was excited about the prospect and called for the supporters to back the home team when they take on the Kolkata giants.

