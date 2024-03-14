"Need to win at least one away match or we don't deserve to be in the playoffs" - Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza has stated that the Blues don't deserve to be in the playoffs if they don't win an away game this season.

At the pre-match press conference ahead of his side's crucial clash against FC Goa in Fatorda on Thursday, March 14, Zaragoza said:

"I think we are improving our performances away from home. We played well against Jamshedpur FC but we were tired after three games in one week. Even against Mumbai City FC, we played well but some details decided the game. If we want to be in the playoffs, we need to win at least one match away from home or we don't deserve to be in the playoffs. It's time to change this (our away record)."

"The players have started to understand what I want from them" - Gerard Zaragoza

In the six matches they have played since the league restarted, the Blues have won three, lost two, and drawn one. Currently, Bengaluru FC are on a two-game winning streak, having defeated Hyderabad FC (2-1) and Kerala Blasters FC (1-0) at home in their previous two encounters.

Crediting his players for the turnaround in the club's fortunes, Gerard Zaragoza stressed the importance of knowing how to perform under pressure and stated:

"The players have started to understand what I want from them. We are a big club and we know how to play under pressure every match. We are now like a big family."

Heaping praise on FC Goa and their immensely experienced head coach, Manolo Marquez, Zaragoza feels Thursday's game will be a tough one.

"It will be a hard game. They are a very good team, have good individuals and play really nice football. Manolo is an experienced coach. He wasn't happy after the draw against Punjab FC and I think he wants a reaction from his team. They will play a very good game against us," he added.

Bengaluru FC are currently eighth in the 2023-24 ISL points table with 21 points from 18 matches, level on points with sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC.