"Nikhil will not give an inch to me on the field, nor me to him" - says Vinil Poojary of Delhi FC

It is not always easy to live in your sibling's shadow, but Vinil Poojary, newly signed by Delhi FC ahead of the upcoming season, has managed to do that with ease.

The 25-year-old winger's services were acquired by Delhi FC from FC Bengaluru United in the ongoing transfer window.

From following his footsteps into their school's football team in Mumbai to starting a career as a professional footballer, Vinil has found an able role model in his older brother Nikhil. The latter has led the way and softened the trail for him, in a manner of speaking.

However, no one knows it better than him that in a world filled with cut-throat competition, Vinil has to make a name for himself. Try as he might, Nikhil, who has made ripples in the ISL for Hyderabad FC and also for India under Igor Stimac, can not take on opposition defenders for his brother. Vinil has to chart his own path.

In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, Vinil spoke about his journey in football, preparations for the upcoming season and, quite naturally, older brother Nikhil.

"I was offered a contract by Churchill Brothers after I attended trials for them when I was just 19, but coach Arshad Hussain told me to sign with Ozone FC. I was about to sign the contract with Churchill in the evening, but changed my mind at the last moment and went to Ozone. I played in all games for them that season in the I-League second division and learnt a lot," he began.

Not that the Goan club were ready to let him go. They offered another contract to him in 2018, and this time, Poojary was ready.

"Although I did not quite feel at ease while playing in my first season in the I-League for Churchill Brothers, the feeling subsided after some time. I became more comfortable and confident over the years," he said.

"The time I spent at Churchill was wonderful - the fans were extremely passionate about the game as were the owners - and I grew both as a player and a person there," he added.

He had four eventful seasons in Margao, one of which saw Churchill come excruciatingly close to winning the I-League (2020-21). Now, Poojary felt that the time had come to make the jump to the Indian Super League (ISL), the first tier of domestic football in India.

An offer from Jamshedpur FC materialised ahead of the 2022-23 season, and Poojary took a leap of faith. However, save for a few appearances in the Durand Cup, he could not quite get the opportunities that he was hoping for.

On being released by the Men of Steel in January this year, Poojary found a new home in FC Bengaluru United, where he reunited with his former coach Fernando Santiago Valera. With the coach, he had spent considerable time at Churchill Brothers.

The atmosphere in the Delhi FC dressing room is fantastic: Vinil Poojary

Vinil Poojary was signed by Delhi FC in the ongoing transfer window

At the end of the season, he was offered a deal by the newly promoted Delhi FC, and Poojary jumped at the opportunity to come back into the I-League and showcase his wares.

"The atmosphere in the Delhi FC dressing room is fantastic. There is a lovely mix of both young and experienced players, and I am learning a lot from them. Head coach Yan Law is on good terms with me, and it is a real joy working with him," he said.

"He is very approachable, but knows when to be strict and when to be lenient. With him being quite close to my age (Law is 30 while Poojary is 25), I feel that I can talk to him without any barriers," he added.

"Assistant coach Israil Gurung, with whom I have played at Churchill, is also a good mentor and friend. The facilities here at the Minerva Academy, where we are based, are fantastic. We have everything that we need to prepare for the upcoming season," Poojary informed.

Mention the upcoming season and the first thing that comes to one's mind is Delhi FC's impending clash with Hyderabad FC. This will be the first match of the group stage of the Durand Cup, on 6 August. Perhaps, the biggest mini-battle within the battle will be when he comes up against his older brother Nikhil.

Being adept at using his left foot as well, Vinil might be employed on the left wing by coach Law, and that will ensure a head-on collision between him and Nikhil. The elder brother plies his trade as right back at Hyderabad FC.

"This will be the first time that we will come up against each other in an official game Although we are siblings, I don't think that either of us will be willing to give even an inch to the other on that day," he said.

"We will be desperately trying to get the better of the other and emerge on the winning side. There is no sibling relationship between us when we are on the pitch," he adds.

On how big an influence his older brother is, Vinil waxed eloquent. He said:

"Nikhil has always been a big inspiration to me. With him being called up and now doing well for India, it has given me a big boost of confidence as well. I am extremely proud of him, as are my parents back home in Mumbai. He keeps motivating and guiding me in both football and life."

With the Durand Cup, the football season officially gets underway in India. The Indian Super League is set to start in September and the I-League a month after that.

The younger Poojary is raring to go, as is his club Delhi FC, having just been promoted into the I-League after winning the second division, will be keen to give it their all.

With a well-balanced squad at their disposal, Delhi FC have the ability to more than hold their own against the big boys. New man Poojary will man the flanks and one can expect a fabulous showing from them.

One can also expect stellar performances from the young winger, who feels that he is in a good space both physically and mentally to take on the rigours of the I-League yet again.

Known for his pace while running down the flanks and crossing the ball into the box, Poojary is expected to play a critical role for Delhi FC this season.

It is also the steel in his voice that says that he will not back down from a fight and take challenges head-on to confront them. One gets the feeling that Vinil Poojary's time has come. The Durand Cup first and then the I-League are ready for him.