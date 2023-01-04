NorthEast United FC have confirmed the signing of free agent Hira Mondal. The 26-year-old left-back penned a two-year deal for Bengaluru FC at the start of the campaign and made four appearances during the Durand Cup.

However, he struggled to maintain his place for the Blues and quickly fell out of Simon Grayson’s pecking order. Roshan Singh, who has made 12 starts this season, was preferred ahead of Mondal in defense.

Consequently, Bengaluru FC announced that the promising left-back’s contract was terminated by mutual consent in November. He has been without a club since then, but a move to NorthEast United FC suits both parties. The Highlanders have conceded the most goals in the league and are in dire need of strengthening their backline.

Mondal previously featured for East Bengal in the Indian Super League, where he started 15 games. He rose to prominence for the Red and Gold Brigade, which earned him a move to Bengaluru FC. Additionally, he made 19 tackles and 29 interceptions during the 2021/22 ISL season. Manager Vincenzo Alberto Annese will be pleased with the addition as they look to finish the season on a high note.

“I want to prove my quality” - Hira Mondal on signing for NorthEast United FC

Hira Mondal has undoubtedly come with a high reputation, but question marks appear over his fitness levels as he has not trained with a club since November. However, the youngster is ready to prove his worth to the Highlanders.

Speaking to the club after completing his move, Hira Mondal stated:

"I’m delighted and would like to thank the coach and management for onboarding me mid-season. I didn’t have a great start to the season and missed out on game time, so now I’m very happy to be here."

"I want to play well here and make the most of every chance I get. I want to prove my quality. From where I finished last season, this will be a fresh start for me. I want to fulfill my dreams and this is a great platform for my dreams to play well and prove myself."

NorthEast United FC will play Bengaluru FC in their next game on Friday (January 6). They are currently bottom of the table with just three points to their name and will look to bounce back after a humiliating 6-1 defeat against Hyderabad FC.

