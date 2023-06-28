NorthEast United FC set to sign Farukh Choudhary on a free transfer | ISL 2023-24

NorthEast United FC are close to signing former Jamshedpur FC winger Farukh Choudhary on a free transfer ahead of the 2023-24 season, a source close to the development exclusively confirmed to Sportskeeda.

The 26-year-old will be hoping to find greener pastures with the Highlanders after his injury-derailed spell with Jamshedpur.

Starting in the academy of now-defunct Pune FC, Farukh joined Lonestar Kashmir for their I-League 2nd Division campaign in 2015. Soon after, he was picked up by Kerala Blasters, where his role was limited to appearances off the bench.

The Maharashtra-born's first spell with Jamshedpur started in the summer of 2017 when the club acquired his services in the draft. After three years with the Men of Steel, Farukh Choudhary had already established himself as one of the top prospects in the country and Mumbai City FC came hunting for his signature in 2020.

Just six months into his spell with the Islanders, he was shipped to Jamshedpur, where he was set to be a big part of Owen Coyle’s plans for the ISL 2021-22 season. However, he suffered a damaging knee injury during the 2022 SAFF Championship that ruled him out of the upcoming ISL season.

After taking a one-year hiatus to complete his rehab, Farukh returned to the Jamshedpur setup last season and went on to make 16 league appearances, including six starts.

NorthEast United FC will be hoping for the winger to hit his pre-injury forms or better them during his stay at the club. If rumors are to be believed, multiple other ISL outfits were also in the race for the winger.

NorthEast United FC making smart moves in the transfer market ahead of the ISL 2023–23 season

For NorthEast United FC, more than a revival, it has come down to survival after two catastrophic ISL campaigns. However, the lows have instigated the Highlanders to make some substantial moves in the transfer market.

Mandar Tamhane, a former employee of Bengaluru FC, has been appointed as the club's new CEO. Meanwhile, the Highlanders have hired Juan Pedro Benali, a Spanish tactician, as their new head coach.

As reported by Sportskeeda earlier, the club is also inching closer to securing the signature of Redeem Tlang. Farukh Choudhary will also join the northeastern outfit soon and give them an added option on the flanks.

The club have also bid farewell to many of their last season recruits and will look to alter the composition in its entirety.

