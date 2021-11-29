NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Chennaiyin FC made it two wins out of two with a 2-1 victory over NorthEast United in their ISL 2021-22 clash last night (November 29). Strikes from Lallianzuala Chhangte and skipper Anirudh Thapa either side of a VP Suhair goal secured all three points for Bozidar Bandovic's side.

NorthEast United dominated possession as expected in the opening minutes, but failed to really threaten the Chennaiyin FC goal. No shots were taken by either side in the opening 10 minutes in what was a cagey start to the game.

It was Bandovic's side who eventually took the first shot of the night when a ball over the top of the NorthEast United defence was chased initially by Rahim Ali. The forward stopped pursuing the ball knowing he was offside and allowed Lallianzuala Chhangte to take over. Chhangte ran in from the right and tried to beat Subhashish Chowdhury at his near post, but the 35-year old got down well to put the ball out for a corner.

NorthEast United's first real chance of the game then fell to VP Suhair, but his shot from distance was comfortably saved by Vishal Kaith in the Chennaiyin FC goal. Shortly after, Suhair attempted a header from a set-piece but Kaith got down well to pouch the ball once again.

Both teams slowly seemed to be finding their feet with the chances now coming thick and fast. Chhangte took on a loose ball from the right and drifted in, but put his shot well over the bar. Hernan Santana then sent a decent shot just wide and over Kaith's crossbar for NorthEast United.

It looked like this ISL fixture needed a moment of sheer quality and Chhangte obliged by scoring an absolute stunner in the 41st minute.

A pass from the Chennaiyin FC midfield was unsuccesfully cleared by NorthEast United. The ball fell to Chhangte, who unleashed a fantastic first-time left-footed shot from just inside the box, on the turn. His superb effort caught Chowdhury out and cannonned into the back of the net off the underside of the crossbar.

Chowdhury was then called into action again after Chennaiyin FC found a way through the NorthEast United defense, but he managed to save Mirlan Murzaev's chip. That was the last piece of action in the first half and Bandovic's side took a deserved lead into the break.

Chennaiyin FC skipper Anirudh Thapa nets winner to send NorthEast United to 9th in the ISL 2021-22 table

NorthEast United reacted well to going behind by netting early on in the second half. A long throw was horribly misjudged by Kaith, who could only grasp air as the ball deflected off Suhair and rolled into the net for the Highlanders' equalizer.

But Chennaiyin FC responded almost instantly, with Slavko Damjanovic heading wide with a looping effort from Vladimir Koman's corner. NorthEast United created their next chance two minutes later when Gurjinder Singh took a shot from distance. The effort took a deflection and hit the post before falling to Lalkhawpuimawia, who disappointingly hit the side netting from close range.

Chennaiyin FC then scored a brilliant goal after Murzaev pinched the ball off the NorthEast United defense. The ball fell to Rahim Ali before Murzaev took over and placed a curler into the back of the net. However, the flag was raised for offside to keep the scores level in this pulsating ISL fixture.

Marina Machans custodian Kaith then redeemed himself with a tremendous save. NorthEast United worked the ball well before finding Santana, who hit a brilliant right-footed shot from outside the box. Kaith leaped to his right to palm it behind for a corner.

Chennaiyin FC striker Rahim Ali received one of the best chances of the game shortly after. Following a set-piece, the ball was whipped in by Koman from the right. The pass was inch-perfect and found Ali within point-blank range of the goal, but the forward directed his header well over the bar.

His miss wouldn't matter much, however, as Chennaiyin FC skipper Anirudh Thapa netted his first goal of the new ISL season in the 74th minute.

A long ball from the defense was held up brilliantly by Murzaev who then found Thapa. The midfielder took the ball in his stride and his first touch put him clear of the NorthEast United centre-backs. Thapa's second touch was a fulminating finish over the head of Chowdhury, who came off his line to protect his near post.

Chennaiyin FC then retracted back into their compact shape to see off NorthEast United's withering threat in the final 15 minutes. The win took the Marina Machans up to second place in the ISL, behind ATK Mohun Bagan only on goal difference. Meanwhile, NorthEast United fell to ninth in the ISL table after racking up just a solitary point from their three matches so far.

