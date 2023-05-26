Odisha FC bid farewell to Nandhakumar Sekar with a heartfelt message | ISL 2023-24

Odisha FC have announced their decision to part ways with Nandhakumar Sekar. The 27-year-old is the club’s longest-serving player, having joined the team in 2017 when they were named Delhi Dynamos FC.

Sekar continued to develop his game when the club shifted its base to the Kalinga Stadium and rebranded as Odisha FC ahead of the 2019-20 season. Overall, the Tamil Nadu winger made 97 appearances in six seasons and scored 16 goals during his time.

After years of struggling to compete with the frontrunners, it was certainly a fitting farewell for Nandhakumar, who helped his side qualify for the ISL playoffs and played a pivotal role in their 2023 Hero Super Cup success. Additionally, Odisha FC will participate in the AFC Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

Nandhakumar was at the forefront of the Juggernauts’ achievements, scoring six goals in the ISL this season. He carried his performances into the Super Cup as he recorded four goals and assisted once. His exceptional form was rewarded with a call-up to the Indian national team for the upcoming Hero Intercontinental Cup.

As his chapter at Odisha FC comes to an end, the club posted a heartfelt message for his unwavering commitment over the years. It read:

"The term “One of our own”, is often used frivolously. It represents a myriad of emotions and bonds that are everlasting. Hence we will never hesitate to proudly declare that Nandha is “one of our own”. He is our boy, our friend and our brother.

"He has always given everything for our badge. He has played games with injuries, put personal troubles to one side and has always greeted each and every member of the club with a smile, regardless of any situation.

"And this year, he has given everything and more. It is difficult to say goodbye as the memories are endless. We are delighted that he could mark the end of his stay at Odisha FC with a trophy. A perfect way to sign off! In the end, all that we can muster is, “Thank you! Go well!”.

Odisha FC @OdishaFC



Hence we will never hesitate to proudly declare that Nandha is “one of our own”. He is our boy, our friend and our brother.



He has always given everything… The term “One of our own”, is often used frivolously. It represents a myriad of emotions and bonds that are everlasting.Hence we will never hesitate to proudly declare that Nandha is “one of our own”. He is our boy, our friend and our brother.He has always given everything… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The term “One of our own”, is often used frivolously. It represents a myriad of emotions and bonds that are everlasting.Hence we will never hesitate to proudly declare that Nandha is “one of our own”. He is our boy, our friend and our brother.He has always given everything… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/anIKRtopEh

Nandhakumar Sekar has unquestionably left an indelible mark at Odisha as the club embarks on a new journey under head coach Sergio Lobera.

Nandhakumar Sekar to join East Bengal FC for the 2023-24 season

Earlier, reports suggested that Nandhakumar Sekar, who was out of contract at the end of the season, had signed for East Bengal FC before the start of the Hero Super Cup.

With Carlos Cuadrat set to take over the club, the torchbearers have already made some significant moves in the transfer market. Nandhakumar will be joined by his former Chennai City FC teammate Edwin Vansapul and Spanish duo Borja Herrera and Saul Crespo.

He will face competition for his place from the likes of Naorem Mahesh Singh and VP Suhair. Nonetheless, Nandhakumar Sekar's experience at the top level and work ethic will prove to be an important asset for East Bengal. He could be a transformative signing in what appears to be a promising season for the Red and Gold Brigade.

Poll : 0 votes