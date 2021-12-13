Odisha FC boss calls for 100% commitment from players ahead of Jamshedpur clash

Odisha FC head coach Kiko Ramirez spoke to the press ahead of their clash against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). He urged his players to be focused and a hundred percent committed.

Ramirez's team had managed to bag their first clean sheet of the season in their 1-0 win over NorthEast United. Speaking at a virtual press conference, he said the players will have to remain focused until the final minute to repeat a similar feat against Jamshedpur FC.

"The team has to be focused on the games ahead and must show 100% commitment to the team and on the pitch. We know that we are going to have tough games ahead so it’s important that the players are focused and paying attention to everything on the pitch until the last minute," Kiko Ramirez said.

Odisha FC have so far won four out of their first five matches of the season, losing one. With a victory against Jamshedpur, Ramirez's side will be equal on points with league-toppers Mumbai City FC.

Meanwhile, the Red Miners are fourth in the points table with two wins, two draws and a loss against Mumbai in their last encounter.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



▶️ and enjoy Owen Coyle's passion for the team. 👊



#JamKeKhelo COACH CAM: 🎥 Training session from our Gaffer's perspective ⚽ 👀▶️ and enjoy Owen Coyle's passion for the team. 👊 COACH CAM: 🎥 Training session from our Gaffer's perspective ⚽ 👀 ▶️ and enjoy Owen Coyle's passion for the team. 👊 #JamKeKhelo https://t.co/e4kmVYyOGa

However, Kiko Ramirez lauded the work Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle has done with the team throughout the season. He said:

"He’s [Owen Coyle] doing a wonderful job at Jamshedpur FC. His team is probably one of the best teams in this season. They have a clear idea of what they have to do when they are on the pitch and are performing really well."

Kiko Ramirez confirms Aridai Cabrera is expected to feature for Odisha FC against Jamshedpur FC

Aridai Cabrera went down with a knock in Odisha FC's last game. Head coach Kiko Ramirez confirmed that he is expected to return to the pitch against Jamshedpur FC.

"We don't think that we'll have any trouble with Aridai Cabrera's return to the pitch but still we'll wait till the last moment," the 51-year-old Spanish coach said.

Odisha FC's shining star of the season, Javi Hernandez, was also present at the press conference. Asked what he has made of the league after playing for three years, Hernandez said:

Also Read Article Continues below

"The league has been improving every year. From my first season until now, I have been seeing better players around me because I think the Indian players want to learn and improve themselves which is good for the league as well."

Edited by Aditya Singh