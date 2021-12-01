Odisha FC score half a dozen goals to beat SC East Bengal 6-4 in ISL 2021-22

Odisha FC played their second game of the ISL 2021-22 season against SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Tuesday. They had a great start to the season, beating Bengaluru FC 3-1 in their first game.

It was SC East Bengal's third game of the season, and they haven't had the best of starts to the ISL 2021-22 season. They drew their first game 1-1 against Jamshedpur FC before losing 3-0 to ATK Mohun Bagan in their previous game.

Odisha FC wanted to win the game and maintain their winning start to the season. Meanwhile SC East Bengal were in search of their first win of the season.

The match started with SC East Bengal having more of the ball. The red and gold brigade made some excellent moves in the initial few minutes. They managed to score the first goal of the match in the 13th minute through a Darren Sidoel strike from a Raju Gaikwad long throw.

SC East Bengal controlled the game until the 30th minute after scoring the goal. However, post the drinks break, the tables turned when Odisha FC found the equalizer. Odisha FC captain Hector Rodas scored in the 33rd minute from a header. Odisha doubled their lead in the 40th minute. The same combination as the first goal of a Javi Hernandez assist and Hector Rodas goal was at play for the second goal. Javi Hernandez scored in the 45th minute when he put the ball into the net directly from a corner.

The scoreboard at halftime read 3-1 in favor of Odisha.

A six-goal thriller second half

SC East Bengal showed urgency in the second half, but Odisha FC controlled the game in the initial phase of the second half. Odisha FC's quadrant of foreigners Hector Rodas, Jonathas, Ariday and Lirindon Krasniqi were a handful for the SC East Bengal players. They took complete control of the game.

Ariday scored two brilliant goals today (Image courtesy: ISL Social Media)

Ariday scored the fourth goal for Odisha FC in the 71st minute from a brilliant free-kick.

While the game looked to be over, SC East Bengal managed to pull one back. Haokip headed the ball home from an Md. Rafique cross in the 81st minute. The goal reduced the deficit to two goals. But Odisha FC scored another goal in the 83rd minute when Isaka Ralte scored from inside the box with a vicious strike.

Daniel Chima scored a brace for SC East Bengal (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

While it looked like the goal-fest had come to an end, SC East Bengal's Nigerian striker Daniel Chima scored in the 90th minute. He scored again the 90+2 minute from a penalty to reduce the margin to just one goal.

With SC East Bengal pressing hard for an equalizer in the final minute, Odisha FC hit them on the counter. Ariday scored his second goal of the match in 90+4 minutes to give Odisha FC a 6-4 victory over SC East Bengal.

Odisha FC moved to the second spot on the ISL table.

With a 6-4 victory today, Odisha FC moved into second spot in the ISL table with six points. They are just behind ATK Mohun Bagan on goal difference.

It was the second consecutive match between SC East Bengal and Odisha FC that saw ten or more goals being scored.

