Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Jamshedpur FC dismantled Odisha FC to run out 4-0 winners in Match 29 of the 2021-22 ISL season on Tuesday. Greg Stewart netted a fantastic hat-trick after setting up Peter Hartley for the opener in a dominant display from the Red Miners.

Both sides made their intentions to attack the other's goal very clear from the offset. Jamshedpur FC took their bid one step further by netting the opener in the third minute itself. An excellent corner from the right by Stewart was met by Hartley, who overpowered Vinit Rai at the far post. Hartley then headed the ball across a despairing Kamaljit Singh to put his side in front.

Even before Odisha FC could begin their push for a reaction, Owen Coyle's side were 2-0 up, striking just one minute after Hartley's opener. A cheap giveaway from the Juggernauts was picked up by Stewart outside the box. He turned a defender before firing an arrow into the top-corner with his weaker right foot.

The tempo dipped after the goal with an understandable fall in goalmouth action. Both teams tried to test each other out but were unable to get too many shots away. Stewart ended that period with another fantastic goal for Jamshedpur FC in the 21st minute.

The Scottish forward won a foul just a few yards outside the box after giving Rai the runaround. Stewart stepped up to take the resulting free-kick. He bent his shot around the wall with his left foot to beat Kamaljit Singh in the Odisha FC goal.

The Juggernauts had their first shot on target in only the 25th minute, with Aridai Cabrera taking a good shot from outside the box. However, TP Rehenesh made a straightforward save. They created another decent chance shortly after when Jonathas de Jesus slipped in Jerry Mawihmingthanga, but the forward spurned it by skying his effort.

Nerijus Valskis almost made it 4-0 just past the half-hour mark. The Jamshedpur FC forward received the ball and easily glided past a hapless Odisha FC defense before attempting a curler with his right foot. However, the ball went wide of the post.

But Stewart succeeded where Valskis failed in the 35th minute. A decent pass from Alex Lima slipped the forward in and he bombed forward as the Odisha FC defenders backed further and further away. Stewart then released a right-footed effort that flashed across Kamaljit Singh to complete his first hat-trick in Jamshedpur FC colors. It was also the first hat-trick of the new ISL season.

The Red Miners maintained their four-goal advantage for the rest of the half in what quickly became an extremely one-sided ISL 2021-22 affair.

Jamshedpur FC see off Odisha FC to move to second in ISL 2021-22 table

Odisha FC began the second half with renewed confidence after making two substitutions in defense. The changes lent them some solidity in defense, allowing them to attack the spaces left by the Jamshedpur FC midfield.

Kiko Ramirez's side created a fantastic chance when Javi Hernandez sent in a dangerous free-kick from the right. Substitute Gaurav Bora met the cross, but could only balloon his header well over the crossbar.

Odisha FC also had another chance to get a goal back after a well-constructed move saw a loose ball fall to Lalhrezuala Sailung. Sailung hit a venomous first-time volley, but Jamshedpur FC custodian Rehenesh got down well to turn it around for a corner.

Boris Singh Thangjam responded with a sensational solo effort for Jamshedpur FC. After picking the ball up near the by-line, Thangjam raced forward into the empty space on the left-side of the Odisha FC defense. He made his way into the box before firing a shot across Kamaljit Singh's goal which dribbled just wide of the far post.

Thangjam created another good chance with a fantastic cross from the right. Valskis rose high to meet it but directed his header just wide of the post. The Jamshedpur FC forward received another similar chance in stoppage time when Stewart whipped in a corner from the left. Valskis once again outjumped his marker, but sent his header wide.

In between the two Jamshedpur FC efforts, Odisha FC had a chance to pinch a goal back close to the end of regulation time. Another excellent free kick from Hernandez found Jesus completely unmarked at the far post. However, the forward hardly made any contact with the ball, summing up his side's largely toothless performance in attack.

The referee blew the full-time whistle shortly after, with the result sending Coyle's side to second in the 2021-22 ISL table with 11 points from six matches. Odisha FC, on the other hand, are now fourth in this season's ISL with nine points from five games.

