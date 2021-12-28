"Of course, there is pressure" - ATK Mohun Bagan boss Juan Ferrando ahead of clash against FC Goa

When ATK Mohun Bagan square off against FC Goa at the Fatorda stadium on December 29, in the Mariners' dugout will be Juan Ferrando, their new head coach.

The Spaniard will be facing a unique footballing predicament. A week after leaving the FC Goa camp to join ATK Mohun Bagan, Juan Ferrando will be marshaling his new side against his former players.

Juan Ferrando, while speaking to the press ahead of the game, opened up about the thoughts and emotions of facing his former side and players.

"This week for me is a bit strange when you have to prepare your team against your ex-team. Emotions are sometimes difficult to explain. But I am a professional and I'll try to do my best. Now, I am focusing on preparing my team. Of course, before and after the game it is different. At the moment of the game, I'll put my focus into helping the team and trying to win the game," the new ATK Mohun Bagan gaffer said.

With all the narratives surrounding the game, the football will seemingly take the backseat when FC Goa face ATK Mohun Bagan. All eyes will inevitably be on Juan Ferrando in the Mariners dugout. Asked if there'll be any added pressure, Juan Ferrando said:

"Of course, there is pressure. But I like this. In this case, it's a great challenge for me. The most important thing for me is ATK Mohun Bagan trusted me. When the club decided to call me and send me an offer, it's because they trusted me. They wanted to work with me and my style of football. This is the most important thing."

Ferrando coached the Gaurs for 17 months before leaving for ATK Mohun Bagan. In response to query whether him knowing the FC Goa players will give ATKMB an added advantage, the Spaniard said:

"No, I don't think so because they have a new coach. They 100% have a new plan for me. The current FC Goa head coach was very close to the first team. He knows the squad and has prepared a new plan. I don't put attention to the opponents. I put attention on my own players. I hope we have success with our plan."

"Our target is playing attacking football" - Head coach Juan Ferrando on his ambitions with ATK Mohun Bagan

After more than a year with FC Goa, Juan Ferrando joins an ATK Mohun Bagan outfit with one of the most star-studded lineups in the league. During his time with the Gaurs, the 40-year-old came to be known for his attacking style of play. Asked how he feels to join ATK Mohun Bagan, the Spaniard said:

"I'm happy to join this club. I know they have a lot of ambition. For me that is very important. Now, we're trying to improve the players and trying to improve as a team."

When Ferrando joined ATK Mohun Bagan, the gaffer said that he would want to build their own DNA at the club. Asked what he exactly meant by that, the Spaniard said:

"Our target is playing attacking football. Trying to be in the opponents half 90% of the time. Pressing aggressively and pressing early. Using the positions in attack. For me it is not just about the three forwards but for me it is very important that even the defenders help in attack. And then of course, the most important thing is try to understand the space. Where is the space? I hope day by day, the players understand these points and work together like a team."

Edited by Rohit Mishra