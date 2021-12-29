"Only a matter of time" - Chennaiyin FC coach Bozidar Bandovic backs his side to score regularly after middling start to 2021-22 ISL season

Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic believes it's "only a matter of time" before his side start scoring regularly in the ongoing ISL season. The Marina Machans have found the back of the net just six times in seven matches this term.

However, Chennaiyin FC do have the joint best defense in ISL 2021-22 alongside Hyderabad FC. They have conceded just seven times and have looked largely assured at the back.

Alarmingly, their watertight backline was breached thrice in their last outing against the Kerala Blasters. The Marina Machans return to action for the first time since that reverse tomorrow when they take on Bengaluru FC.

Bandovic spoke ahead of this crunch ISL 2021-22 clash at a virtual press conference. Asked about Chennaiyin FC's struggles in front of goal, he said:

"For me, it's important that we make chances and in coming games, we will know more and we will see. It's only a matter of time before we start scoring [regularly]. Most of the games, we have done very well offensively."

Bandovic added:

"It's a little pressure because everybody's talking about this so we need to learn to have this pressure, relax more and the goals will come. Of course, we are trying more in the training sessions to improve our finishing."

Chennaiyin FC enter this contest on the back of an eight-day break after their reverse against the Tuskers. Bandovic was questioned about the impact of that break, about which he only had positive things to say:

"The team has reacted and recovered excellently. I am so proud of them for everything we've done from the first day. They are very disciplined, give everything and we have very good communication. Believe me, I couldn't be happier working with them in difficult times like this."

He added that both he and the players are on the same page and said the atmosphere in the camp was "fantastic."

"They are a strong team" - Chennaiyin FC boss Bandovic on Bengaluru FC

Marco Pezzauoli's Bengaluru FC have struggled this season. The Blues find themselves second-last in the ISL 2021-22 table. They have picked up just one win from eight matches and have conceded an alarming 15 goals.

However, Bandovic is aware that the 2018-19 ISL champions are a quality side. The Chennaiyin FC boss said:

"They're a strong team even though they have won only one game. They are dangerous from set-pieces and have players who can score goals. Of course, we look at ourselves - we are coming back from a loss so it's going to be a strong game and for me, it's most important that our players are ready and okay."

Bandovic also confirmed that long-term absentee Rafael Crivellaro is set to miss the next game as well. Meanwhile, Jobby Justin, who is yet to feature for Chennaiyin FC in this season's ISL, could make the squad.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee