"Our aim is to be a team which is difficult to beat" - Carles Cuadrat outlines his ambitions for East Bengal FC 

East Bengal FC are on the back of a disappointing season. However, they have taken significant strides to improve their performances this time around, starting with the appointment of ISL-winning head coach Carles Cuadrat.

Holding an impressive reputation, the Spanish coach is undeniably one of the best managers the Indian Super League has witnessed. Previously, he, alongside Albert Roca, transformed Bengaluru FC, leading them to an ISL triumph in 2019.

After spending two years as an assistant manager at clubs in Cyprus and Denmark, Cuadrat has returned to India with a clear objective: to restore East Bengal to their former glory.

When questioned about his decision to come back to India, Cuadrat expressed that his vision aligned perfectly with the club's aspirations.

"I was watching ISL in 2016 when I arrived and the level of football has improved," Cuadrat said in his first press conference as the East Bengal manager.

"In between, I had been two years in Europe and had offers from a few Indian teams. To take the decision, I had to see the project and if it aligned with my personal aim. From the first moment, I saw something going on. There was the support of a full city behind. And thus, the decision followed.”

Since joining the ISL, East Bengal's performances have been lacklustre, as they have finished 9th, 11th, and 9th in the standings since 2020. Despite the club making valuable signings ahead of the season, Cuadrat faces a monumental task.

When asked about whether this is the biggest challenge of his career, the Spanish coach affirmed that it indeed is. But he aims to instil his vision within the players, making them a team that is hard to defeat.

"Yes, this is the biggest challenge as a coach. At Bengaluru, it was a start of a project and we built a champion team. The club played the ISL knockouts many times, won the Federation Cup, the Super Cup, and the ISL among others. The project took 4-5 years to settle."

He added:

“Here in East Bengal, we are starting from a very low position (points table). We have great supporters. It’s not a question of one game or a month, it’s a question to build. We had wonderful players at Bengaluru but we finished fourth in I-League behind Aizawl, Mohun Bagan, and East Bengal. I’m not asking for time but work from my players. Our aim is to be a team which is difficult to beat and fight for the trophy.”

"We are here starting a new process at East Bengal" – East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat

Since their entry into the ISL, East Bengal have not been inclined towards a process-oriented approach. The club has experienced a revolving door era of managers, with three different ones in as many seasons, and all of them have faced difficulties in implementing their strategy.

However, the situation seems to have taken a turn with Cuadrat’s appointment. The club appears to have shifted its mentality and now places its trust firmly in the head coach, who revealed that they are trying to change the dynamic of East Bengal FC.

"Any football team needs a process to build something," Cuadrat said. "I have been here in India. If you remember, in 2016, Bengaluru ended fourth in I-League. It’s a question of doing the basics.

"All of us are creating something. We are trying to change the dynamic of the club. We have been in the ISL for three years and are yet to achieve results. You look at the results of other coaches at other clubs. It took them 2-3 years to fight for the title. We are here starting a new process at East Bengal.”

For the past decade, East Bengal’s performances have undeniably been poor. Furthermore, frequent conflicts between fans and management have added to the club's woes.

Nonetheless, Cuadrat has given an assurance to the supporters that his team will make efforts to dispel the prevailing sense of negativity surrounding the club.

"We will try to put our sincere effort to get East Bengal supporters out of that feeling of negativity and bring some positive results in the season. We have a new squad and only a couple of players have been retained from the previous season. This gives us a scope to approach the season in a new way,”

Among all the matches, the Red and Gold Brigade hold one game in utmost regard - the fiercely contested Kolkata derby against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Cuadrat, having experienced intense rivalries in the past, emphasizes the importance of his team being competitive and fully prepared when the crucial match arrives.

The two teams are set to clash in the 2023 Durand Cup on August 12, and the Salt Lake Stadium is expected to witness a massive turnout for this highly anticipated encounter.

"It is fantastic to play a derby and I have experienced one back home when it comes to the clash between FC Barcelona and Espanyol FC. I have a lot of respect for East Bengal supporters. We will try to be competitive and get the best result."

East Bengal kickstart their campaign on August 6th against the Bangladesh Army. They have named a strong squad for the 2023 Durand Cup and will be hoping to go all the way.