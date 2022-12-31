Pele will never die, he'll be with us forever: East Bengal's match-winner Cleiton Silva pays his tribute to the late Brazilian legend

Cleiton Silva has scored over 150 goals in his professional career, spanning over a decade. However, the brace he scored for East Bengal on Friday, especially the second goal, a 92nd-minute match-winning free-kick, will be etched in his memory forever.

After his side won a late free-kick against Bengaluru FC, Cleiton wrapped his boot around the ball with ultimate precision. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, with all of his 1.98 meter frame, was guarding the opposition net. Yet, the ball, almost like a tracer bullet, followed the most erratic of trajectories and nestled into the top corner.

Fans at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Stadium erupted. Head coach Stephen Constantine gave out a sigh of relief on the sidelines. It was meant to be a special night for the Brazilian Cleiton Silva. Not just because his side had won their first home match of the ISL season, but also because of the tragedy that unraveled the day before.

Enveloping the footballing fraternity in a cloud of grief, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, more lovingly known as Pele, breathed his last at the age of 82 in São Paulo on Thursday.

Cleiton, with his heroics in his own humble way, managed to pay tribute and celebrate the legend of Pele. Asked after the game if his goals were dedicated to O Rei, the East Bengal forward exclaimed:

"Yes, of course. Before the game, I talked about this to Suhair and he asked me if I could score a goal like Pele did for Brazil in the World Cups. It's always great to win, especially today."

"I don't think Pele will ever die. He'll be with us forever," he added.

Not just for the triple world championship, his 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances, or his many other seemingly improbable records, Pele will remain eternal for the cultural icon he became. The 35-year-old further explained to the EBFC media team:

"Edson Arantes do Nascimento passed away today and it's very sad for us. But everything he did for everyone in the world, not just football and Brazil, is amazing. He will never be forgotten."

"I was trying to be positive" - East Bengal's Cleiton Silva on what was going through his head before taking the match-winning free-kick against Bengaluru FC

Cleiton Silva's late goal against his former side was definitely a landmark strike, but it was also incredibly technical. The flatness of the trajectory and then the late dip caught Gurpreet, like many of the fans, by surprise.

Asked by Sportskeeda what was going through his head while stepping up to take the set piece, Cleiton Silva revealed at the press conference:

"I was trying to be positive. I have scored a few goals from free-kicks this season and even last season. When I walk up to take a freekick, I always try to remain positive."

Meanwhile, with the brace, the talismanic forward has now climbed to joint top of the ISL goal-scoring charts. The Red and Gold Brigade and Stephen Constantine will be hoping for the Brazilian to continue his relentless form in front of goal.

