"It was a performance we can be proud of" - SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler after 1-0 loss to Mumbai City FC 

SC East Bengal's unbeaten run in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season came to a screeching halt at the hands of Mumbai City FC on Friday. The Islanders beat the Kolkata giants 1-0 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, courtesy of Mourtada Fall's first half goal.

SC East Bengal put up a spirited display against league leaders Mumbai City FC. According to ISL's official website, the Red and Gold brigade had 60% of ball possession and played over 550 passes in the match.

Although the ISL debutants lost the game, SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler was proud of his side's display.

"It was a performance we can be proud of. We didn't win the game. But, we showed everyone watching the game around the world the progress that we have made. We look a so much better rounded team. Individually, we look fitter and stronger. It is a bit of shame that it took us forty-five minutes to get going. The scoreline didn't do us justice. But, it's a defeat nonetheless," Fowler said.

Mumbai City FC controlled the tempo of the game as SC East Bengal found themselves on the backfoot in the first half. However, the Kolkata outfit came out with a renewed vigor after the break. Disclosing his half-time talk, Robbie Fowler said:

"I told them we need to be a little bit more better. We need to be on the frontfoot and be a more confident and start playing in the opposition (half). Our players have shown that we can compete with the good sides. Mumbai (City FC) is an excellent side with an excellent manager and excellent players. But, we'll pick ourselves up. There is lots of work to be done."

The Liverpool legend further added:

"The plan was to win the game. We want to be a possession-based team. Sometimes, the players are not in the top of the game. It is up to us to adapt and try to work out. I thought we did that. We were excellent in the second half."

Now, you will see a much better East Bengal side: Robbie Fowler

Robbie Fowler is an animated figure in the touchline while taking charge of SC East Bengal (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

SC East Bengal slipped to the 10th spot in the ISL table after Kerala Blasters beat Bengaluru FC on Wednesday. When asked if his side are under pressure as a result of that, Fowler replied:

"We're not worried about other teams. We have to try and get our results. We've shown that we can compete. We were million miles behind everyone in terms of preparation. But, we did catch up. Now, you will see a much better East Bengal side."

Fowler concluded by saying:

"We have shown that we can compete. We want to get the right results. We will pick ourselves up. It is our first defeat in 8 games. It's massively important that we pick ourselves up."

SC East Bengal will next take on FC Goa on 29th January.