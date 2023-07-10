Prabhsukhan Gill set for Kolkata journey as East Bengal agree to transfer fee

According to The Times of India journalist Marcus Mergulhao, East Bengal FC have successfully secured the services of the talented Gill brothers, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill and Gursimrat Singh Gill. The Kolkata-based club has agreed to a transfer fee of Rs 1.2 crore with Kerala Blasters for Prabhsukhan, who is currently considered one of the most promising young goalkeepers in Indian football.

The 22-year-old shot-stopper, who has garnered significant attention in the Indian football scene, had been a prime target for the Kolkata-based club this season.

Prabhsukhan is one of the most talented young goalkeepers in the country. He has been a key player for the Kerala Blasters since 2021. Prabhsukhan was the youngest goalkeeper to win the Golden Glove award in the 2021-22 season.

Hailing from the Chandigarh Football Academy, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill has had a notable journey in Indian football, representing Indian Arrows, Bengaluru FC, and Kerala Blasters FC. Following Albino Gomes' injury, he stepped up as the first-choice goalkeeper for Kerala Blasters in 2021.

Prabhsukhan appeared in 19 matches for Kerala Blasters FC, managing to keep four clean sheets. His impressive performances caught the attention of national team selectors, earning him a place in the squad in 2022.

Gursimrat, 26, is a center-back who has played for Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan. He is a strong and athletic defender who has good aerial skills too.

The club is expected to make an official announcement regarding its signings in the near future, after completing their medicals today (July 10).

East Bengal FC bolster squad, aiming for ISL glory in 2023-24

East Bengal FC concluded their 2022-23 season on a disappointing note, finishing ninth in the league table. However, the acquisitions of Prabhsukhan and Gursimrat present a significant boost to East Bengal's aspirations of clinching the ISL title in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Prabhsukhan is widely regarded as one of the most talented young goalkeepers in the country. His presence will provide East Bengal with a solid defensive foundation. Additionally, Gursimrat's arrival strengthens their backline with valuable experience. Gursimrat's adeptness in distributing the ball will also contribute to East Bengal's ability to initiate attacks from the defensive line.

These signings significantly enhance the tactical flexibility of Carlos Cuadrat's side, enabling them to adopt various formations such as a back four or a back three. Moreover, they now have an array of quality options in both defensive positions. With a strong squad at their disposal, they are poised to become a formidable force in the upcoming season.

Poll : 0 votes