Rajasthan FC stun Churchill Brothers 2-0 to end their win drought in the I-League

Rajasthan FC finally ended their three-game losing run after toppling Churchill Brothers 2-0 on Monday (November 13) at Deccan Arena in Hyderabad.

Ahead of the game, the Desert Warriors had lost all three games they played in the I-League 2023-24 so far. However, two first-half goals gave them their first win of the season.

The Desert Warriors rocked Churchill Brothers early in the game after Lalchungnunga Chhangte opened the scoring in the fifth minute. It came after a fantastic move from midfielder Richardson Kwaku Denzell, and Chhangte calmly finished the chance by slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Churchill Brothers immediately tried to hit back but Rajasthan FC held their nerves to defend their lead. It ensured a feisty battle in the middle of the park as both sides fought tooth and nail to gain the advantage during the first half.

In the 38th minute, the Desert Warriors manufactured a smart team move to catch the Churchill Brothers' defense sleeping. Forward Richard Gadze threaded a forward pass between the defense and RK Denzell controlled the ball with his head before slotting it into the goal.

Pushpender Kundu's men went back to the tunnel with a 2-0 lead at the end of the first half.

Rajasthan FC keep Churchill Brothers at bay to open their account in the I-League 2023-24

After the end of the first half, the Red Machines were visibly crestfallen but they came out all guns blazing during the second half.

They went all out on attack to find the goals in their quest to come back but the Desert Warriors were determined to notch up their first win of the season. Rajasthan FC defended well in the second half to keep Churchill Brothers at bay.

The hosts kept 57% of the ball and managed eight shots as compared to the visitors' 13. In the end, they wrapped up the game with a 2-0 scoreline to open their I-League account in the ongoing season.

Rajasthan FC will now face Mohammedan SC in their next I-League 2023-24 fixture on 18 November, while Churchill Brothers will square off against Inter Kashi on the same day. Rajasthan FC now sit 10th in the table with three points from four games.