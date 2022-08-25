Subhasish Roy Chowdhury signs for Real Kashmir FC

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury has completed his paperwork to join Real Kashmir FC. A source close to the development confirmed that he has signed a one-year deal with the club. The club will announce the signing very soon.

Subhasish Roy started his football career at Tata Football Academy. He was then signed by East Bengal Management. In their maiden year in the ISL, he was an important member of the ISL winning squad of ATK (currently merged as ATKMB).

His performance for ATK earned him accolades. He was even featured in some foreign newspapers for his excellent performance. He later moved on to play for Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, and North East United FC.

He recently had a short stint with East Bengal. But due to unknown reasons, he was released from the squad.

Subhasish also has experience of playing at the international level. He has represented the national team on eight occasions. He had the opportunity to play against the likes of Franck Ribery, Philip Lahm and Thomas Muller when India played against German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in an exhibition match.

Real Kashmir FC completes the signing of Sanjiban Ghosh

Last season, Real Kashmir FC failed to live up to expectations in the I-League. After a string of poor performances, they found themselves in the league's relegation zone. Fitness concerns and injuries exacerbated their difficulties.

They dropped a couple of games during the relegation period. However, a draw against TRAU FC kept them from being relegated despite having only 14 points from 17 games, with only two victories.

The club has opted to restart from scratch. Tajikistan international winger Nozim Babadzhanov has been signed. They've also secured the signing of goalkeeper Sanjiban Ghosh. They will begin preseason training very shortly.

Real Kashmir are now looking for an experienced defender. They are also keeping an eye on the Durand Cup Services teams in order to sign fresh players. They may compete in the IFA Shield 2022 to supplement their pre-season training.

With a fresh viewpoint, the Kashmir-based team will attempt to improve on their performances from the previous season in the I-League 2022-23.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit