RoundGlass Punjab FC renamed as Punjab FC ahead of the 2023-24 ISL season 

Following their I-League triumph, RoundGlass Punjab FC have been renamed Punjab FC for the upcoming season.

They are set to make history by becoming the first team to secure promotion to the Indian Super League (ISL). The Mohali-based team have also introduced a revamped crest, symbolizing the start of a new era.

RoundGlass Punjab FC secured Premier License 1 alongside eight ISL clubs, as they fulfilled the necessary criteria set by the AIFF. Following AIFF granting their license, they have now been rebranded as Punjab FC as regulations prohibit the use of business or trading names.

Earlier, Sportskeeda confirmed Punjab FC's decision to relocate to Delhi and utilize the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for the upcoming season. This is, however, acknowledged as a temporary measure due to their home stadium not meeting the requirements for the Premier 1 License.

During this temporary period, Punjab FC have also identified TransStadia in Ahmedabad as their alternative choice. Nevertheless, the team intends to eventually return to their hometown.

The Warriors had to fight their way to secure promotion last season, as rivals Sreenidi Deccan FC led the standings for the majority of the season.

Despite this challenge, Punjab FC experienced a remarkable turnaround, winning their last seven matches and ultimately clinching the league title. They finished the season with a comfortable 10-point lead over second-placed Sreenidi Deccan FC.

Punjab FC will look to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2023-24 ISL season

Punjab FC showed their offensive and defensive prowess in the I-League, as they scored the highest number of goals and conceded the second-fewest goals last season.

Despite defeats against Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC in the Super Cup, the team certainly put up a strong challenge.

The likes of Luka Majcen, Juan Mera, and Chencho Gyeltshen formed a brilliant partnership in attack, with the trio contributing 38 goals last season. While ISL is a step up, they certainly have the quality to pose problems for the top teams in the league.

Furthermore, Sportskeeda confirmed that the Warriors have signed Chennaiyin FC’s Prasanth K Mohan to strengthen their attack. There are also rumors that the club is negotiating with Edu Bedia, the former FC Goa captain, to bring his experience and quality to its midfield.

The resurgence of the city of Punjab in Indian football is a significant boost for the league. As Punjab FC take the spotlight, they will aim to contend with the established powerhouses, where they are set to face a difficult challenge.

