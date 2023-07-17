Roy Krishna signs for Odisha FC ahead of the 2023-24 season

Roy Krishna has signed for Odisha FC for the upcoming 2023-24 season, in a move that is bound to astound almost everyone following the transfer trends of Indian football. The 35-year-old parted ways with his former club Bengaluru FC at the end of last season.

He was expected to head back to the A-League, where he had spent five joyful seasons with the Wellington Phoenix from 2014 to 2019. Krishna amassed 51 league goals in 122 appearances in his time with the Kiwi club, and that is where he gained the attention of the scouts of Indian football.

He was picked up by ATK for the 2019-20 season, where he worked like a charm, scoring 15 times in 22 appearances. Eventually, the club got dissolved and merged with Mohun Bagan, being rebranded as ATK Mohun Bagan.

Krishna spent a couple more years in Kolkata, whipping up another 21 goals for his new outfit. It is no joke to say that he remains one of the most beloved of the Mariners' fans, who do not take that easily to newcomers, but Krishna won them over with the brilliance of his right foot.

Roy Krishna scored Fiji's first-ever goal in the Olympics in 2016

However, ahead of the 2022-23 season, Bengaluru FC managed to get hold of his services from ATK Mohun Bagan thanks to a free transfer, and it appeared as if their centre-forward woes - a player required to support Sunil Chhetri - would be solved. Unfortunately, that was not to be, as Krishna had a less-than-modest time for the Blues, netting on just six occasions in the 22 appearances that he made.

As a result of this, he was let go at the end of the season. Grapevine had it that Krishna was looking to head back to the A-League, where he made a name for himself and where he first came into the radar, but in a surprise move on Monday, July 17, Odisha FC managed to sign him.

Krishna has been capped by his country Fiji on 48 occasions so far, and he has an impressive goal-scoring record for them, finding the back of the net on 32 occasions. He is most well-known for playing in the 2010 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for his country. Krishna was also a member of the Fiji side that took part in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and scored his nation's first-ever goal in the history of the Games.

With new manager Sergio Lobera at the helm, the Juggernauts have made a few impressive signings already. Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Amey Ranawade, and Jerry Lalrinzuala have already arrived at the club. The defending champions of the Hero Super Cup appear to be a real threat to be reckoned with now.