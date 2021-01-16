Robbie Fowler praises SC East Bengal's grit and desire after last-gasp draw against Kerala Blasters 

SC East Bengal shared the spoils with Kerala Blasters in a 1-1 draw in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter on Friday.

Scott Neville equalized for the Kolkata giants in the dying embers of the game after Jordan Murray put the Tuskers in front in the 64th minute.

SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler praised his players' grit to score a late goal and earn a draw against Kerala Blasters.

Speaking to the media after the match, the former Liverpool striker said:

"We tried to force passes out of our own. Once we got a foothold of the game, I think we looked okay. We didn't play any games in six days so maybe that's why we weren't in our normal selves in terms of performance. But, the boys showed lots of grit and desire to come away with that goal."

SC East Bengal looked threatening and could have scored more, but their forwards scuffed the lines. As a result, the ISL debutants couldn't take the lead and ended up chasing the match.

"It's not ideal and something we plan towards. We go to every game with the belief that we can hit the right results. Sometimes, you put the onus on the opposition and make it incredibly difficult by getting a lot of men behind the ball. It was maybe easier for them to defend and we tried every player. So yes, it was tough. But, we got a goal at the end, which is the main and important thing," Fowler further added.

"We are a team that doesn't give up and we showed that today" - SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler

SC East Bengal defenders forayed forward to make the game more compact. As a result, Kerala Blasters' Jordan Murray found himself at the receiving end of a long pass from goalkeeper Albino Gomes. The Australian converted the opportunity to break the deadlock in the 64th minute.

"I don't think we played a high line in all the game. I tell my wing-backs (Ankit Mukherjee and Narayan Das) to go a little bit higher and put a little bit pressure on them. But obviously, when we get the ball to our end, we should defend better. It's a long ball and maybe our keeper could have reacted better. I don't know that. I have to see the goal again," Fowler explained his tactical decision.

SC East Bengal, who are now unbeaten in their last six ISL outings, headed into the fixture on the back of a 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC.

"Favourites or not, you want to win every game. We go into the game with a technical sense. We know what we need to do. Sometimes, the opposition play well and put you under a lot of pressure. Let's be steady and show them what we are about. We are a team that doesn't give up and we showed that today," Fowler concluded.

SC East Bengal, who are ninth on the ISL table with 11 points from as many games, will next face Chennaiyin FC on Monday.