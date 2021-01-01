SC East Bengal sign Nigerian forward Bright Enobakhare

SC East Bengal have added to their attacking firepower with the signing of Bright Enobakhare. The 22-year-old Nigerian has become the seventh and final overseas signing for the club.

Bright Enobakhare is one of the youngest overseas players ever to play in the Indian Super League. The 22-year-old joins a formidable attacking unit featuring Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, and Aaron Amadi-Holloway.

Robbie Fowler, the SC East Bengal head coach, was particularly pleased with the signing of Enobakhare. In an official statement to ANI, Fowler said that the Nigerian has accepted the vision and the beliefs of the club with an open mind.

“I am absolutely delighted with the signing of Bright. I have had a few good chats with him, given him our vision, our beliefs, and what we want to achieve here. He has accepted them with an open mind. The signing of a young and talented player definitely adds to our squad,” Robbie Fowler said.

Happy to be a part of SC East Bengal: Enobakhare

After signing the contract and officially making the move to SC East Bengal, the young Nigerian forward expressed his happiness over signing for one of the biggest clubs in Indian football history.

"I am happy to be a part of SC East Bengal. It is one of the biggest clubs in India and offers me a fresh challenge. The Indian Supre League is growing at a rapid pace and I believe that I can fulfill my potential here. I know the league has already started and I have to get together with the squad soon. I am prepared to do that and looking forward to the challenge ahead," Enobakhare said.

The youngster started his footballing career in the Wolverhampton Wanderers academy. Coming through the ranks, Enobakhare broke through the first-team in 2015 and made 41 appearances for the club. He was also an important part of the side that secured promotion to the English Premier League in the 2017-18 season.

Enobakhare had loan spells with Kilmarnock, Wigan Athletic, and Wigan Athletic before moving to AEK Athens. Greece didn't really work out for Enobakhare, and he terminated his contract with the club after just one appearance before moving to SC East Bengal in the ISL.