Semboi Haokip in advanced talks to extend his contract with Emami East Bengal

Semboi Haokip is very close to extending his stay at Emami East Bengal. A source closely monitoring the situation has told Sportskeeda that the club has offered him a three-year deal. The signing may be completed very soon.

Semboi Haokip started his football journey in the youth system of Pune FC. During the 2013-14 season, he was promoted to the senior team. He played 42 matches for them, scoring 12 goals.

In the second season of the ISL, he was drafted into the FC Goa squad. He scored a hat-trick for them against Mumbai City FC. Later on, he went on to play for Salgaocar FC and Kerala Blasters before joining East Bengal FC (EB).

In 2017, Semboi Haokip signed for Bengaluru FC on a long-term deal. He played 41 matches alongside Sunil Chhetri, scoring 10 goals. In 2021, he signed for East Bengal. He was one of the best players for his club last season. He played 12 matches for them, scoring two excellent goals and registering a brilliant assist.

Emami East Bengal have started their preparations for ISL 2022-23 season

East Bengal had a disastrous ISL 2021 campaign. They switched coaches three times last season which had a negative impact on their performance. They finished in the bottom position with only 11 points from 20 matches.

EB have ended their relationship with Shree Cement and signed a deal with Emami group as their new investor this season. They have already assembled a squad of 19 players for playing in CFL and Durand Cup.

Aditya Patra, Suryash Jaiswal, Deep Saha and many other youngsters have signed pre-contracts with the club. The club has already signed Mobasshir, Ivan Gonzalez, Mohammed Rakip and Sarthak Golui for ISL 2022-23.

They are in advanced talks with Jerry and Jobby Justin to sign them for the upcoming season. With a new and improved squad, the club management is quite confident of achieving the desired success this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far