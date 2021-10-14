Sevilla FC supports youth in LaLiga’s program in Anantapur Rural Football League

Sevilla FC have extended their support to LaLiga for their program in the Anantapur Rural Football League by providing official jerseys. The official jerseys will be distributed to youth from disadvantaged regions.

The program was started as a joint initiative by LaLiga Foundation, LaLiga women’s football department and the Vicente Ferrer Foundation. It aims to develop football in the most deprived communities of Anantapur by providing access to education and football training to the youth.

Started in 2018, the program in Anantapur has benefitted over 3000 boys and girls aged between 11 and 19 years.

It also includes training and exchange of knowledge for coaches and administrative staff in order to build the sport from grassroots level in the community.

In the three years since the program started, LaLiga has undertaken several major initiatives to provide support. These include organizing specialized training sessions for youth and staff with experts from Spain, providing monetary and non-monetary assistance during the pandemic, and more.

Sevilla FC in the Indian market

Sevilla FC has been prioritizing the Indian market as a part of their growth strategy for several years.

Earlier this year, Sevilla FC signed a deal with Bengaluru FC to reinforce the club's presence in the Indian market. Sevilla FC's deal with Bengaluru FC was also to make an impact on the football industry in India.

Sevilla FC has also been actively involved in several LaLiga projects in India, especially with the LaLiga Football Schools.

Speaking about the initiative, Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India, said:

“Developing youth and grassroots level football has been an important mission for LaLiga in India and we got into the project in Anantapur with Vicente Ferrer Foundation and the LaLiga Football Schools for that. Sevilla FC has been collaborating with us on our grassroots work here for several years and the success of these initiatives is very inspiring.”

Jose Carmona, the president of Sevilla FC, said the club has been investing in India as part of their internationalization strategy for a few years now.

"The rate at which the sport is growing in this country showcases the potential and talent Indians have. This initiative for LaLiga’s work in Anantapur is a small token of our appreciation and recognition for the work being done and talent being nurtured there.”

