Super Cup 2023 Points Table: Where did the teams finish after the group stage?

Bengaluru FC finished atop Group A of the Super Cup 2023 with five points from three encounters, having won one game and drawn two. They had a goal difference of +2, having scored four and conceded two goals.

Sreenidi Deccan FC and Kerala Blasters FC finished second and third, respectively, with four points each. Both teams won, drew, and lost one match apiece. Meanwhile, Punjab FC finished at the bottom of the standings with three points, having won one match and lost two.

Group A Points Table

Position Team Name Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 Bengaluru FC 3 1 2 0 4 2 2 5 2 Sreenidi Deccan FC 3 1 1 1 3 2 1 4 3 Kerala Blasters FC 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4 4 Punjab FC 3 1 0 2 2 5 -3 3

Odisha FC advanced to the knockout stage of the Super Cup 2023, with seven points from three matches. They finished their league stage campaign with a goal difference of +4, winning two matches and drawing one.

Hyderabad FC (four points), and East Bengal (three points) were the next two teams in the Group B standings. The Nizams won, drew, and lost one match each, while the Kolkata-based club drew all three games.

Both teams finished their run in the tournament with a goal difference of zero, scoring and conceding six goals each. Meanwhile, Aizawl FC finished at the bottom of the standings with a single point from three games.

Group B Points Table

Position Team Name Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 Odisha FC 3 2 1 0 6 2 4 7 2 Hyderabad FC 3 1 1 1 6 6 0 4 3 East Bengal 3 0 3 0 6 6 0 3 4 Aizawl FC 3 0 1 2 3 7 -4 1

Jamshedpur FC finished first in Group C with nine points, having won all three matches they played in the group stage. FC Goa finished second with two wins from three matches, while Mohun Bagan finished third with one win from three outings.

Hosts Gokulam Kerala FC finished at the bottom of Group C with zero points, having lost all their group-stage matches.

Group C Points Table

Position Team Name Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 Jamshedpur FC 3 3 0 0 11 5 6 9 2 FC Goa 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 6 3 Mohun Bagan SG 3 1 0 2 5 5 0 3 4 Gokulam Kerala FC 3 0 0 3 3 9 -6 0

NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC were the top two teams in Group D with six points each, having won two matches and lost one. However, the Highlanders qualified with a better goal difference of +2, compared to the Islanders, who had a goal difference of +1.

Chennaiyin FC (four points), and Churchill Brothers SC (one point) finished third and fourth, respectively, in Super Cup 2023.

Group D Points Table

Position Team Name Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 NorthEast United FC 3 2 0 1 10 8 2 6 2 Mumbai City FC 3 2 0 1 4 3 1 6 3 Chennaiyin FC 3 1 1 1 4 3 1 4 4 Churchill Brothers SC 3 0 1 2 4 8 -4 1

Super Cup 2023: Semi-Final & Final Results

1st Semi-Final: Bengaluru FC 2-0 Jamshedpur FC

2nd Semi-Final: Odisha FC 3-1 NorthEast United FC

Final: Bengaluru FC 1-2 Odisha FC