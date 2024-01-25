Indian Football

Super Cup 2023 Points Table: Where did the teams finish after the group stage?

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Jan 25, 2024 04:43 IST
Super Cup 2023 Points Table
Super Cup 2023 Points Table

Bengaluru FC finished atop Group A of the Super Cup 2023 with five points from three encounters, having won one game and drawn two. They had a goal difference of +2, having scored four and conceded two goals.

Sreenidi Deccan FC and Kerala Blasters FC finished second and third, respectively, with four points each. Both teams won, drew, and lost one match apiece. Meanwhile, Punjab FC finished at the bottom of the standings with three points, having won one match and lost two.

Group A Points Table

PositionTeam NamePlayedWinsDrawsLossesGFGAGDPoints
1Bengaluru FC31204225
2Sreenidi Deccan FC31113214
3Kerala Blasters FC31114404
4Punjab FC310225-33

Odisha FC advanced to the knockout stage of the Super Cup 2023, with seven points from three matches. They finished their league stage campaign with a goal difference of +4, winning two matches and drawing one.

Hyderabad FC (four points), and East Bengal (three points) were the next two teams in the Group B standings. The Nizams won, drew, and lost one match each, while the Kolkata-based club drew all three games.

Both teams finished their run in the tournament with a goal difference of zero, scoring and conceding six goals each. Meanwhile, Aizawl FC finished at the bottom of the standings with a single point from three games.

Group B Points Table

PositionTeam NamePlayedWinsDrawsLossesGFGAGDPoints
1Odisha FC32106247
2Hyderabad FC31116604
3East Bengal30306603
4Aizawl FC301237-41

Jamshedpur FC finished first in Group C with nine points, having won all three matches they played in the group stage. FC Goa finished second with two wins from three matches, while Mohun Bagan finished third with one win from three outings.

Hosts Gokulam Kerala FC finished at the bottom of Group C with zero points, having lost all their group-stage matches.

Group C Points Table

PositionTeam NamePlayedWinsDrawsLossesGFGAGDPoints
1Jamshedpur FC330011569
2FC Goa32015506
3Mohun Bagan SG31025503
4Gokulam Kerala FC300339-60

NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC were the top two teams in Group D with six points each, having won two matches and lost one. However, the Highlanders qualified with a better goal difference of +2, compared to the Islanders, who had a goal difference of +1.

Chennaiyin FC (four points), and Churchill Brothers SC (one point) finished third and fourth, respectively, in Super Cup 2023.

Group D Points Table

PositionTeam NamePlayedWinsDrawsLossesGFGAGDPoints
1NorthEast United FC320110826
2Mumbai City FC32014316
3Chennaiyin FC31114314
4Churchill Brothers SC301248-41

Super Cup 2023: Semi-Final & Final Results

1st Semi-Final: Bengaluru FC 2-0 Jamshedpur FC

2nd Semi-Final: Odisha FC 3-1 NorthEast United FC

Final: Bengaluru FC 1-2 Odisha FC

Edited by Arshit Garg
