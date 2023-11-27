"The defense starts from the strikers" - FC Goa defender Odei Onaindia ahead of clash with Jamshedpur FC

FC Goa host Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Madgaon on Monday, November 27, in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Gaurs have made a fabulous start to the season and are ranked second in the league table at the moment. They are behind league leaders Kerala Blasters, who have played two additional games than them and have three more points in their kitty.

Central defender Odei Onaindia, who was a part of the Nawabs last season, has shifted base to Fatorda this time around along with head coach Manolo Marquez.

Speaking to The Times of India ahead of the match, Onaindia stressed the fact that there is no room for complacency in the Goa dressing room.

"We are only preparing every weekend for the match and are not looking too far (sic). I think we have to prepare every weekend as a final and don't look at the table because it's the only way to move ahead. Right now, we are only looking at Jamshedpur," said Onaindia.

"The defence starts from the strikers, not from the defenders or the goalkeeper. The press starts from the striker and that's why we are doing well with the press and everything (that follows). It shows that the squad is doing well, and we are winning more points," he added.

FC Goa have had a fine start to the ISL season

Goa have won four out of the five matches so far in ISL 2023-24, having drawn just once against Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium. It has been a dream start for the Gaurs given that they now have 13 points to their name out of a possible 15.

Onaindia has been solid at the back for Goa along with India international Sandesh Jhingan. This has allowed the rest of the team to contribute creatively.

Goa will want to pick up as many points as possible against Jamshedpur on Monday. But it will not be an easy task by any means against Owen Coyle's men, whose physical gameplay makes them tough to challenge.