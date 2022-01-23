"The players believe in the idea" - SC East Bengal boss Mario Rivera on his side's tactical shift ahead of clash against Hyderabad FC

SC East Bengal head coach Mario Rivera feels that his side believe in the tactical changes he has brought in since taking over the reins. Rivera led the Red and Gold Brigade to their maiden win of the ongoing ISL season in his first game in charge against FC Goa.

A major aspect of their playing style that stood out in the 2-1 victory was their tendency to keep hold of possession rather than play long balls.

Ahead of SC East Bengal's match against Hyderabad FC on Monday (24 January), Rivera was asked if they would play that way for the remainder of the season. He responded:

"We will try to [keep more possession]. It is difficult to do that in the middle of the season but we are training every day and the players believe in the idea."

The Spaniard was also questioned about the mood in the squad after their win over the Gaurs, which lifted them off the bottom of the ISL table. Rivera responded:

"The morale is good, it's much better as the team is now confident to play with the ball. The team is also defending at a high level. It's not easy [to keep up the momentum], but we have a lot of confidence, [especially] the players, to try to do better and winning will always help in that regard."

"One of the best teams in the league" - SC East Bengal boss Rivera on Hyderabad FC

Rivera also believes his team will be up against a tough opposition in Hyderabad FC. The Nizams are currently fourth in the ISL standings and have looked like a solid unit throughout the season. When asked to review Manolo Marquez's side, Rivera said:

"Hyderabad FC are one of the best teams in the league. They are, maybe, the most balanced team in attack and defense. They have a very good coach and one of the top-scorers too."

The SC East Bengal boss also confirmed that new signing Marcelo Ribeiro is fit to play against Hyderabad FC. Rivera added that a decision on whether Ribeiro will start or come off the bench in the second half is yet to be taken.

He praised the Brazilian, calling him "a real, authentic striker" who will be a constant threat in the opposition box.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava