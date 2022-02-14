"The senior players have been really good to us" - SC East Bengal midfielder Wahengbam Angousana

SC East Bengal are out of contention for a top-four spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) standings and have mostly had a season to forget. However, their downfall cannot be attributed to the lack of trying. On multiple occasions throughout the season, the players have shown they are in the league to fight.

SC East Bengal @sc_eastbengal



#JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #আমাগোক্লাব 🗣️ We sat down with Wahengbam Angousana for a quick chat ahead of #KBFCSCEB and the ice-cool midfielder spoke on the mood in the camp, Kerala Blasters, his learnings over the last two seasons and so on. 🗣️ We sat down with Wahengbam Angousana for a quick chat ahead of #KBFCSCEB and the ice-cool midfielder spoke on the mood in the camp, Kerala Blasters, his learnings over the last two seasons and so on.#JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #আমাগোক্লাব https://t.co/hBtPqLPOKm

Ahead of their game against Kerala Blasters FC, SCEB midfielder Wahengbam Angousana told the media that irrespective of the league standings, the players remain motivated. Despite the struggles, the senior players continue to encourage the juniors to keep giving their best.

"We've been struggling a lot," the 26-year-old midfielder said. "So we try to motivate ourselves. The senior players, they've been really good to us, even when we have had lots of difficult times. They've been pushing the juniors really well.

"Now even the coaches are trying really hard," he added. "We have been coached by three head coaches. So, it's good that we have lots of new experience and they've been trying to really push us hard, motivate us."

Kerala Blasters FC are currently sixth in the points table with 23 points from 14 games. Although the Tuskers received a 3-0 hammering at the hands of Jamshedpur FC in their last game, they have been one of the most consistent teams in the league.

Speaking about their upcoming opponents, Angousana said:

"Kerala Blasters FC are a good team. They have been performing well and were doing well in the last couple of matches. But they lost the last game. Still, they've been doing really great."

"I'm not completely perfect yet, but I try to improve everyday" - SC East Bengal's Angousana on his development so far

Wahengbam Angousana made his ISL debut in the 2020 season with SC East Bengal. The Imphal-born youngster played 12 games last season under Robbie Fowler and has already played the same number of matches this season.

The midfielder has racked up two assists so far, including one for Lalrinliana Hnamte's late equalizer against Chennaiyin FC.

On being asked about his development as a player, Angousana said:

"I joined the ISL last season and under coach Robbie Fowler, I got some chances and I took those chances. As a player, the ups and downs will be there and there are lots of difficult times throughout the season. Even this season we have lots of difficult moments.

"My family, my friends and even the players and the staff have been really good to me," he added. "They've been motivating me. We, as human beings, make lots of mistakes. But we have to learn from the mistakes, correct those mistakes and try to move forward. And that is what I'm trying to do. I'm not completely perfect yet. But I try to improve myself everyday."

Also Read Article Continues below

SC East Bengal play KBFC on Monday and even though they're out of the top-four race, the Red & Gold Brigade will be hoping to regain some lost pride.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee