"There’s a lot of mental pressure on the players" - Head coach Derrick Pereira on why FC Goa are losing focus during games

FC Goa have been struggling all season and haven't been able to hit a decent run of form. Head coach Derrick Pereira has admitted that the current situation is difficult and the players have been losing focus due to the immense mental pressure they are under.

FC Goa are in ninth in the table with 14 points in 13 matches. They have registered only one win in their last eight games. The Gaurs face Jamshedpur FC in Match 74 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Friday.

Ahead of the game, Derrick Pereira spoke to the media about his side's chances of making it to the top four. He said:

"It’s tough now. We are going to take it match by match. We shouldn’t be in the position we are right now. The players give their best every day. These are tough conditions here."

He added:

"The results are not going our way. There’s a lot of mental pressure on the players and that’s why they tend to lose focus during the games. We have to overcome all this by giving more than our 100%."

While FC Goa have enjoyed a wealth of possession in all their games, they have never really looked in control and have always been vulnerable in transitions. Speaking about their tactical frailties, Derrick Pereira said:

"The thing is that’s our style, to play possession-based football. It’s been a concern that we haven’t been able to open up the defensive line of our opponents. Our finishing touches in front of the opponents’ goal haven’t been good. And our defense has lost focus at times."

He continued:

"Of course, we need to look at our formation, make some changes here and there and improve our rankings at the table."

The FC Goa boss also talked about their upcoming opponents and the threats they possess. He said:

"They are a good team overall. They have a set style of play. On any given day, they look like a very strong side. But we need to perform to the best of our abilities. We need to look for loopholes and try to put up a good performance."

We want to climb up the table: FC Goa midfielder Princeton Rebello ahead of Jamshedpur FC clash

FC Goa midfielder Princeton Rebello was also present at the press conference. Rebello has been in and out of the starting lineup. In the previous game against Bengaluru FC, Rebello replaced an injured Glan Martins in the first half itself. He did well to hold his own in the middle of the park.

Asked about what goes through a player’s mind when they have to isolate due to COVID-19, Princeton said:

"It’s very difficult for any player or staff. We have support from our management. We had to workout in our rooms for a few days but the most important thing is we love to play football."

Jamshedpur FC are one of the in-form teams this season. They are also at the top of the table. Asked how the FC Goa players will be approaching the game, Princeton Rebello said:

"To be honest we just want to win and climb up the table. That is our mentality. The coach and the management believes in the team and so do we as players. It's a great opportunity for us to move up. We will give our best."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar