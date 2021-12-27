"They can beat any team but we can beat them" - Hyderabad FC boss Manolo Marquez ahead of ISL 2021-22 clash vs. Odisha FC

Hyderabad FC boss Manolo Marquez believes his side can beat Odisha FC when the two sides meet in Match 43 of the 2021-22 ISL season. The Nizams take on the Juggernauts at the GMC Athletic Stadium tomorrow (December 28).

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the game, Marquez was asked to preview the clash against Odisha FC. He replied:

"It will be a very difficult game. For me, Odisha have, maybe, the best foreigners in the [ISL] championship, even better than teams near the top of the table. But this competition is very difficult. They have a very good, strong team and they can beat any team, but we can beat them."

Marquez was also questioned about his own side's excellent start to the season with respect to their defense. Hyderabad FC have the best record in terms of goals conceded in the 2021-22 ISL season, having let in just six goals so far. The Spaniard responded:

"If we get to be the team with less goals conceded, [we are] a balanced team. I think there are a lot of goals in this competition. If I was a spectator, I'd like 5-4, 3-2, 7-3 scores. As a coach, I'd sign for a 5-4 win every game. But if you concede four goals every game, it becomes like a lottery."

The Hyderabad FC boss added:

"I think you need to be safe in defense and in that moment, we are working very good - not only the line of four and the goalkeeper, but the whole team."

"There are always areas to improve" - Hyderabad FC boss Marquez on his side's start to the ISL season

Marquez was also asked how he believes Hyderabad FC have shaped up having played seven games this season. The Nizams are currently fourth in the ISL table with 12 points from seven matches.

However, they have dropped points in each of their last two games, drawing by 1-1 scorelines against FC Goa and SC East Bengal.

Marquez said:

"There are always areas to improve. We are not happy with the last game but I don't want to give excuses like 'we had injured players, a lot of young players who are not yet prepared to play every game.' It is not only the style, but what Hyderabad FC wants."

He also drew inference to the closing moments of his side's match against East Bengal. With the game at 1-1, the Red and Gold Brigade resorted to "time wasting" rather than going for the win. Marquez recalled the incident and said:

"We can beat every team and perhaps teams respect Hyderabad FC too much. I think this is the only detail is a reason to be satisfied with the team."

The Nizams, who are unbeaten in five ISL matches, will look to return to winning ways tomorrow.

Edited by Parimal