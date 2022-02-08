"This was the answer to my prayers" - Lallianzuala Chhangte on his deadline day move from Chennaiyin FC to Mumbai City FC 

Mumbai City FC snapped up youngster Lallianzuala Chhangte from Chennaiyin FC in a stunning move during the winter transfer window. The 24-year-old winger was a mainstay in the Marina Machans setup for multiple seasons.

However, Chhangte believes the move is a step forward for him and will allow him to spread his wings internationally. Speaking to the Press Trust of India after his big-money move to the reigning champions, the star winger said:

"I thought a lot about making this move and I've been discussing it with my family and my agent. I believe this was the answer to my prayers because I wasn't sure if this move would go through. But on the final day of the transfer window, I heard the good news that the club had allowed me to go."

Owned by the City Football Group, the Islanders unsurprisingly have a global presence. Chhangte opined that playing for Mumbai City FC could also aid his ambitions of playing outside India. The 24-year-old said:

"Of course, being a part of a club that is connected globally will help me progress well and it could also give me a possibility to play outside India if I perform well too."

Also Read | ISL 2021-22: Top 5 transfers in the January window

Bozidar Bandovic slams people questioning the decision to let Lallianzuala Chhangte leave for Mumbai City FC

While the move is expected to benefit Lallianzuala Chhangte, the player's departure has dented Chennaiyin FC's top-four hopes. The young winger was a crucial part of the Marina Machans' attacking setup.

Since his departure to Mumbai City FC, many have questioned head coach Bozidar Bandovic's decision to allow Chhangte to leave midway through the season.

However, in a press conference on Tuesday, the gaffer said:

"Everybody is saying, 'Why did the coach not keep Chhangte?' How I can keep one player forcefully? When he's telling me that he wants to go and it's better for his future. Can the coach force him to stay? He already decided to go to Mumbai City FC after the match. He didn't want to renew the contract."

However, Bandovic lauded Chhangte and said he admired the young man for making a brave decision while keeping his career in mind. The gaffer opined that Chennaiyin FC should have tied the player down to a new contract sooner. He said:

Also Read Article Continues below

"He's a young boy with a great future. And he has to make a brave decision. But, as a coach, I cannot stand in his way when he's telling me this. Without blaming anybody, the club needed to make a contract a long time ago. Not three or four months before the end of his contract."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar