ISL 2021-22: Top 5 transfers in the January window

The personnel switcheroo in the Indian Super League came to a close on January 31. With the business end of the season nearing, all the teams have tried to strengthen their squad for the coming weeks.

Reigning champions Mumbai City FC were unsurprisingly the most active side during the winter window. Head coach Des Buckingham used to window to take calculated steps to acquire the services of the finest Indian talent. Bottom-placed SC East Bengal also made some signings in an attempt to end the season on a high.

Not all new signings will reach the heights expected of them and in the long run, some moves will eventually turn out to be better deals than others. Let's gauge the top signings of the winter transfer window (at least on paper):

#5 Nerijus Valskis - Chennaiyin FC

It doesn't come as a surprise that the team who have scored the least goals in the league so far has opted for a player who has a proven goal-scoring acumen. Nerijus Valskis scored 15 goals and six assists en route to Chennaiyin FC’s 2019-20 ISL final.

The Lithuanian striker bagged the Golden Boot that season. He could carry the Marina Machans to the top four this term if he can hit those heights during his second stint with the club.

Although the 34-year-old forward hasn't managed to hit the ground running since his move to Chennaiyin FC, it's too early to write him off.

#4 Diego Mauricio - Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC @MumbaiCityFC



The Brazilian forward joins the Club on a short-term deal until the end of the season ✍️



Read more



#WelcomeDiego #AamchiCity Welcome to #TheIslanders , Diego Maurício!The Brazilian forward joins the Club on a short-term deal until the end of the season ✍️Read more Welcome to #TheIslanders, Diego Maurício! 👋🇧🇷The Brazilian forward joins the Club on a short-term deal until the end of the season ✍️Read more ⤵️#WelcomeDiego #AamchiCity 🔵

Mumbai City FC replaced the departing Ygor Catatau with former Odisha FC forward Diego Mauricio in the winter transfer window. The Brazilian is no stranger to the Indian Super League. In the 2020-21 season, Mauricio scored 12 goals and bagged two assists while playing for the Juggernauts.

After his time with the Highlanders, the 30-year-old joined Qatari second division side Al Shahania for a short stint. He was the top scorer with eight goals in nine games across all competitions. Mauricio is a proven goalscorer and MCFC will be hoping that he can hit the ground running.

#3 Yaya Banana - Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc Cameroonian defender Yaya Banana joins the Blues on a short-term deal for the remainder of the 2021-22



#WelcomeYaya #WeAreBFC We've got a Lion!Cameroonian defender Yaya Banana joins the Blues on a short-term deal for the remainder of the 2021-22 #HeroISL season. We've got a Lion! 🇨🇲 Cameroonian defender Yaya Banana joins the Blues on a short-term deal for the remainder of the 2021-22 #HeroISL season. #WelcomeYaya #WeAreBFC https://t.co/ocUy9vezQj

Bengaluru FC have acquired the services of Cameroonian defender Yaya Banana for the remainder of the 2021-22 ISL season on deadline day. The new recruit will replace Yrondu Musavu-King in the squad and his arrival could bolster the Blues' defensive unit.

Ahead of his stint with the Bengaluru side, Banana joined Shabab Al-Ordon in Jordan in 2020 after spells with Lausanne-Sport in Switzerland and Platanias, Olympiacos, and Panionios in Greece.

The 30-year-old also has ample international experience, having played for Cameroon at both the U20 and senior levels.

#2 Anwar Ali - FC Goa

Anwar Ali's story of returning to the highest level of Indian football has already become a part of folklore. FC Goa roped in the 21-year-old on an 18-month-long loan in the winter transfer window.

Although the Gaurs haven't set the league alight this season, the addition of Anwar Ali will arguably strengthen their defense. The former Delhi FC centre-back was awarded the Player of the Match in his debut game in the ISL. The quality of the transfer is not only based on its immediate impact but also Ali's potential.

#1 Lallianzuala Chhangte - Mumbai City FC

The Mizo Flash has been one of the most prolific midfielders in Chennaiyin FC's setup since 2019. Chhangte has appeared in over 53 games for the Marina Machans, scoring 12 goals for the ISL side. He also is the third-highest scoring Indian overall in the Indian Super League.

The DSK Shivajians graduate is one of the most talented Indian wingers and will fit perfectly into the Mumbai City FC side. Des Buckingham might have made the signing of the window, considering the immense potential that Chhangte possesses.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar