"Top teams will not be happy to play SC East Bengal" - Head coach Mario Rivera ahead of Kerala Blasters FC clash

SC East Bengal's hopes of making it into the top four in the ongoing ISL season have been dashed but head coach Mario Rivera reiterated that the Red and Gold Brigade will not be mere pushovers in their upcoming matches.

In three of their remaining four fixtures, the team will square off against sides in the top half of the points table. On being asked if they are hoping to act as party-poopers for some of the top-four hopefuls, Rivera said:

"Really we are not thinking about that. We are thinking only to try and win the next match. But I’m sure the top teams will not be happy to play SC East Bengal now because they know we’ll be a very difficult team to beat."

The Red and Gold Brigade have had a season to forget given their poor showing throughout. But the rise of Hira Mondal has definitely been one of the few positives for them. Asked if he has been a revelation this season, the gaffer said:

"Hira Mondal has been exceptional this season, but it’s a learning curve for him and he needs to better himself every day. We are trying to help him so that he can improve on certain things and do what he has been doing throughout the season."

"Ivan Vukomanovic has adapted very well to the ISL" - SC East Bengal boss on Kerala Blasters FC head coach

Meanwhile, SC East Bengal face Kerala Blasters FC in their next match on Monday. The Tuskers have been one of the most consistent teams this season.

Although they're coming into this match on the back of a 0-3 loss against Jamshedpur FC, Ivan Vukomanovic will enter the game as the clear favorites.

Asked about their upcoming opponents, Rivera said:

"Kerala Blasters FC is a very good team, they have a very good offensive part and they also have a good defense. They have some players that cannot play tomorrow but they have a big squad. The coach has adapted very well for the Indian Super League and they are giving a very good performance, a balanced team that plays good in attack, good in defense, is a really good team."

KBFC are currently sixth in the table with 23 points from 14 games. Meanwhile, SC East Bengal are languishing at 10th with just 10 points from 16 matches.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee