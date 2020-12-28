Umesh Yadav goes off injured on Day 3 as India’s pace bowling worries continue

Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav limped off the field during Day 3 of India vs. Australia Test. The fast bowler seemed to be in great discomfort as he went off injured in the eighth over of Australia’s second innings.

The injury scare means that India will have to make do with two pacers for the time being. Umesh Yadav’s injury is set to cause tension among the team management and cricket fans, particularly with Mohammed Shami being unavailable for the rest of the India vs. Australia Test series as well.

Umesh Yadav’s absence will be a big blow for India. The fast bowler finally got into his rhythm on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test. Umesh Yadav had picked up the wicket of Joe Burns before getting injured.

How did Umesh Yadav get injured?

India will be hoping that the injury is not too serious

The fast bowler injured himself while bowling his fourth over of the day. After completing his run-up, Umesh Yadav hurt his knee and was seen wobbling on the field. The bowler immediately called for the medical staff as he struggled with pain.

After the physio tended to the bowler, Umesh Yadav gingerly limped off the field. The fast bowler couldn't even complete his over, as Mohammed Siraj replaced him.

There is not yet confirmation on the extent of Umesh Yadav’s injury, but the team will be hoping to have the bowler back soon. After going off in the 8th over, Umesh Yadav wasn’t seen back on the field later on during the day.

The fast bowler’s absence will be a big worry for India, particularly after Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami are already missing the Test series due to injuries.

Umesh Yadav’s injury comes at the worst time for the player. The fast bowler struggled during the first innings of the Boxing Day Test. Ending with figures of 12-2-39-1, Umesh Yadav was the only Indian bowler to not have picked up a wicket.

However, the bowler changed his line and length in the second innings and was duly rewarded with Joe Burns’ wicket. India would rue the fact that they lost Yadav just as he was getting into his stride in the India vs. Australia Test match.

Despite the unfortunate injury, India have four bowlers to make do with while Umesh Yadav recovers from injury. The fact that the visitors went in with five bowlers in the Boxing Day Test will help cover for the lack of overs from Umesh Yadav.

If the wicket continues to show purchase for the slower bowlers, Hanuma Vihari can also roll his arm over and help the Indian bowling attack.