VAR technology to be used in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, which is to be hosted in India, will be the first U-17 women's youth competition to have Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, the global body announced on Tuesday.

The forthcoming tournament is inching closer and will unravel in Bhubaneswar, Goa, and Navi Mumbai from October 11.

Ahead of the tournament, the FIFA Referees Committee, in a press release, announced the list of match officials who have been appointed to overlook the youth tournament. A total of 14 women referees, 28 women assistant referees, three support referees, and 16 video match officials will take charge of the matches.

“The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will give us important and significant insights into the qualities of the match officials who have been appointed. We are very happy that, also for the first time, VAR technology will be used at a FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup," FIFA’s Head of Refereeing (Women) Kari Seitz stated in a press release.

The VAR was used for the first time in India earlier this year, during the knockout stages of the AFC Women's Asian Cup. In case of a clear and obvious error, the video match officials can recommend the on-field referees to overturn their decision. The on-field referee can also choose to conduct an On-Field Review (OFR) by halting the game and reviewing footage on the screen in the Referee Review Area.

"Delighted that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is returning after a four-year hiatus" - FIFA Referees Committee Chairman Pierluigi Collina

The youth tournament will be returning after a four-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and the whole world has its eye set on the event. Given it's their first participation in a FIFA Women's competition, for India the tournament holds a special place.

Meanwhile, six-time "Best Referee of the Year" winner Pierluigi Collina underlined this in a statement:

"For the match officials, of course, it’s another big stage in the preparation of the potential candidates for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023."

"We are convinced that the appointed match officials can gain useful experience with a view to the biggest women’s football competition in the world, the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand next year,” he added.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 will be played between 11 and 30 October 2022, with the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai hosting the final.

