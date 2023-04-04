"Very grateful and I don’t take it for granted" - Daniel Chima Chukwu on his relationship with Jamshedpur FC ahead of AFC Champions League Qualifier

Daniel Chima Chukwu's Indian Super League (ISL) legend is already impregnated with a Hollywood-esque plotline. Despite his shabby form while playing for bottom-placed SC East Bengal in the 2021-22 season, the veteran forward's craftsmanship caught the eye of Owen Coyle, the then-head coach of Jamshedpur FC (JFC).

Holding Coyle's hand, Chima Chukwu started his stint with the Red Miners and led the club to their first-ever ISL League Shield victory that season. The Nigerian marksman scored seven goals and assisted once in his first eight matches for Jamshedpur FC.

But Jamshedpur's fairytale run came to an unwelcome halt after Coyle decided to part ways with the Men of Steel. Aidy Boothroyd. a capable replacement was recruited swiftly. However, the former Watford manager was unable to replicate the success of his predecessor.

The Red Miners piled losses one after the other and tumbled to 10th in the league standings in the 2022-23 season. Chima Chukwu, surprisingly, looked disenchanted throughout the season.

The 31-year-old started out in the ISL with a goal in two consecutive matches. However, his performance soon dropped off and Chima Chukwu ended the season with five goals and two assists.

But the one-off AFC Champions League qualifier against Mumbai City FC will provide Jamshedpur FC and Chima Chukwu with a shot at redemption.

Ahead of the crucial clash, the JFC frontman spoke to Sportskeeda during an exclusive interaction. He opened up about his relationship with Jamshedpur FC, the emotions of having a shot at the AFC Champions League, and a lot more.

Here are excerpts from Sportskeeda's interview with Jamshedpur FC striker Daniel Chima Chukwu:

Question: Daniel, you were part of the Jamshedpur FC side that won the Indian Super League (ISL) League Shield in the 2021-22 season. It’s the feat of that team that has given the club this opportunity to play in the qualifiers. How does it feel to finally have a shot at playing continental football?

Daniel Chima Chukwu: It’s always a great feeling for every player to have the opportunity to play in bigger games and also a very big chance for players to improve their games.

Q: Before we talk about the preparation for the game against Mumbai, could you reflect on the recently concluded ISL season and where Jamshedpur FC faltered?

Chima Chukwu: We had a very rough start to the season, conceding easy goals and not making the most of our chances. But we never gave up the fight and we saw the team doing better and improving from all angles towards the end of the season.

Q: Given you were brought to the club by Owen Coyle and have now played a full season under Aidy Boothroyd, where do you think these two coaches differ and what has been their contribution to your game?

Chima Chukwu: Both coaches are fantastic and have contributed positively to my game. They both see my lapses and how I can improve and they don’t hesitate to tell me how to do better.

Q: Daniel, how difficult is it for players to recover from an underwhelming season like Jamshedpur just had? Did the break help in the recovery process?

Chima Chukwu: With our expectations going into the season not met, it was difficult but we needed to move past it and focus on the games ahead and the best way to do that was to take some time off and spend time with family and loved ones to remind us why we are here in the first place.

Q: What kind of mental space is the team in, ahead of the crucial fixture?

Chima Chukwu: So far the momentum in the team has been really good and everyone is excited and looking forward to the game.

Q: How easy or difficult is it for a team to prepare for such a high-reward clash without much opportunity to get match practice?

Chima Chukwu: It’s always good for teams to get loads of match practice to know the teams' match level compared to training tempo, but we have to make do with the time we have and a few practices done, hoping that it should be enough to get us to where we want to be.

Q: What would qualifying for the AFC Champions League mean to you personally?

Chima Chukwu: It would be really great to know that I gave something back to the fans, and it would also mean a lot to me to get to experience what the energy is like playing in the AFC Champions League so I can compare the difference with the Europa League.

Q: You’ve been at the club for close to a season and a half now. Jamshedpur FC and Owen Coyle trusted you when you were struggling in East Bengal. So if you could talk about the relationship you have with the club?

Chima Chukwu: My relationship with Jamshedpur FC has been amazing and great.. from the moment I arrived, they accepted me and helped me get past my struggles and I am very grateful and I don’t take it for granted.

