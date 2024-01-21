WATCH: Bino George hilariously celebrates East Bengal FC's Kolkata Derby win via an Instagram post

East Bengal FC assistant coach Bino George has taken over the internet by hilariously celebrating his side's win over arch rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ongoing 2024 Super Cup on Friday.

Bino took to his official Instagram handle to share a video of him celebrating the most anticipated victory. Here's the post in which we can see a relieved Bino George vibing to the Jailer movie's Feel of Jailer BGM.

Carles Cuadrat's men seal the semifinal spot with an impressive derby win

The semi-final spot was at stake when the Kolkata giants met each other in the final group A fixture at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Midfielder Hector Yuste broke the deadlock by opening the scoring in the 19th minute of the game for the Mariners. Carles Cuadrat's men didn't take much longer to equalise as skipper Cleiton Silva found the back of the net just five minutes later.

The fate of the game took a twist in the second half as winger Nandhakumar Sekar's strike gave the Red and Gold Brigade a 2-1 lead before Cleiton Silva completed his brace in the 80th minute. Thus, East Bengal FC won the game by a 3-1 margin to enter the semi-finals.

They will lock horns with a resurgent Khalid Jamil's Jamshedpur FC for a place in the final.

Expand Tweet

Speaking about their journey in the tournament so far during the post-match press conference, East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat said:

"We were struggling, not competing well as a club. But now we are in the semifinal of the Kalinga Super Cup, which is a positive thing. We have Jamshedpur in the semifinal and that will be an important match."

About their chances of clinching the title, the Spaniard further went on to add:

"We are far away from smelling the trophy. We are 90 minutes away from the Final and 90 more minutes away from the championship. We will have to do well in those matches."

East Bengal will look to carry on their winning momentum and put up a strong display of football in the next couple of matches to secure their first ever Indian Super Cup title.