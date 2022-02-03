"We cannot concede a goal like this" - Bozidar Bandovic after Chennaiyin FC's frustrating draw against SC East Bengal

Going into the half-time break, Chennaiyin FC were comfortably 2-0 up against bottom-placed SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League on Wednesday. However, in the second half, the Red & Gold Brigade came back to level the tie.

For Chennaiyin FC, the game was the perfect opportunity to take three points and continue their hustle for the top four. After the game, head coach Bozidar Bandovic was asked what he made of his side's performance.

The Chennaiyin FC gaffer said:

"I need to split my team into two halves. The first half was excellent. And the second half was not good because we didn't do what we did in the first half. We didn't keep the ball and of course, we made some changes, we had some problems. We cannot concede a goal like this."

After the final whistle, the Chennaiyin FC players looked visibly dejected. Asked if they be low on confidence after the result, Bandovic said:

"We need to bring confidence to the team, we need to use this first half that we played very well with the two goals. But football is like this and we need to keep trying and keep our mentality positive and try to win the next game. Of course, it's very painful when you lose a game like this and this shouldn't have happened."

About Chennaiyin FC's top-four hopes, the head coach opined:

"We needed a win today. We did take one point, there are six more games and we need to keep playing and keep giving everything and try to win the games."

"This team can beat everyone" - Mario Rivera after SC East Bengal's fighting draw against Chennaiyin FC

The draw against Chennaiyin FC hasn't drastically altered SC East Bengal's situation in the league this season. But the fight the team showed pleased head coach Mario Rivera. Darren Sideol scored from a free-kick for the Red & Gold Brigade in the second half to pull a goal back. Then, Lalrinliana Hnamte equalized in the 91st for them.

With both goals coming from midfield, Rivera was asked if he thought the midfield had been a promising area for the team.

"Yes, maybe. But really it is the full team. We have a good defense, good midfield, and also great strikers. I'm very happy because Hnamte scored because he had a clear chance in the Kolkata derby and missed so, he was a little sad. But he is a very nice guy and he wants to improve. I'm very happy that he scored the second goal and also for that and because many people spoke a lot about him and he had the chance to show the quality that he has," the Spaniard said.

Hira Mondal has been the only positive in an otherwise gloomy season for SC East Bengal. However, against Chennaiyin FC, he had a game to forget after scoring an own goal in the second minute of the game. Speaking about the young defender, Rivera said:

"He is a young player. He needs to learn some things. He needs to be the difference when he plays. Hira Mondal is a very nice guy and he wants to learn. He needs to learn but I think it's on him and he is an interesting player for Indian football. He has a very good future."

SC East Bengal have no realistic chances of making it through to the top four as they currently sit in 10th position with just 10 points. However, on multiple occasions they've shown that they're well capable of troubling the top teams. Asked if the head coach thinks his team is capable of winning against top-half sides, Rivera said:

"I think that this thing can beat everyone. We deserved to win the last match in the derby. And today we deserved to win clearly and this team can beat everyone and we will try for that."

