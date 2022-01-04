"We dropped two clear points" Bengaluru FC coach Marco Pezzaiuoli after draw against bottom-placed East Bengal

Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal shared the spoils on Tuesday after the latter conceded an own goal to nullify their lead.

Semboi Haokip did well to give the Red and Gold a lead in the first half. Unfortunately, Sourav Das scored an own goal to make it 1-1 in the second half. There were no further changes to the scorecard as both teams took home a point each at full-time.

Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli was not a happy man after his side dropped points. He gave his assessment of the match while crediting his men's better showing in the second half. The Bengaluru FC coach said:

"Of course, we dropped two clear points. We played against a team who were defending really deep and that is usually very difficult. It is important to not concede an early goal, we conceded that and it made things even more difficult. But we came back and played well in the second half."

The Bengaluru FC manager was then asked when Sunil Chhetri, the Indian team captain, could find his way back in the starting XI. However, the coach's frustration was evident as he made it clear that the team comes before an individual. He said:

"I don't know, I don't want to talk about Sunil. We lost two points today. Sunil is a part of the team and he is an important player still. It depends on the situation, how we wanted to play. If we wanted to start Chhetri, we would have to bench Clieton, Ashique, Udanta or Ibara."

"They did well in the last match and that's why I didn't see an issue to change the team. I wanted to use his energy when he comes on, even today he had a great chance to score."

I still want us to play better: East Bengal assistant-coach Renedy Singh following game against Bengaluru FC

SC East Bengal's assistant coach, Renedy Singh, spoke about his preparations for the game against Bengaluru FC after head coach Manolo Diaz parted ways with the club. He said:

"I got to work with the players for six days after the head-coach left. We were concentrating on the structure, the way we were playing and that's all we were doing. With the ball, we could have been better today but it's not going to come in one or two months. The way we kept the shape while defending and counter-attacking was nice to see."

Renedy Singh feels there is room for improvement but took the one point his team earned on the field. He added:

"I still want us to play better. With the situation we are in, it is difficult but one point after fighting so hard is not bad. I still have a few more matches with the team, let's see how well we can do. After that, I'll hand over to the new coach (Mario Rivera) who has come in."

