"We are very happy to be back home" - Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto ahead of ISL clash with Jamshedpur FC

Hyderabad FC host Jamshedpur FC at the Maidaan in Gachibowli in a match in the Indian Super League on Thursday (December 21).

The hosts, who come into this game on the back of a 0-3 thrashing they received at the hands of Odisha FC in their previous game, will want to recover quickly from it before they go into the winter break.

This is the last game for the Nawabs ahead of the break and there is no better side to open their account against than Jamshedpur. Their opponents are ranked just one spot above them, in the eleventh position of the league table, with six points to their name. Hyderabad, quite unfortunately, continue to languish right at the bottom.

While addressing the media on Wednesday, head coach Thangboi Singto expressed his joy at being able to come back home after a long time. Hyderabad had last played at home against Bengaluru FC on November 4.

"We are very happy to be back in Hyderabad, to be back home. This is our fortress. We want the fans to come and cheer for us, and we will be ready to take the fight to the opposition," said Singto.

"When we come out to play tomorrow, we will be playing for the club, playing for the badge and playing for the city. We know what we have to do, and it is about finishing off the chances that we are creating," he added.

"We want to go into the Christmas break with everyone smiling" - Thangboi Singto

Singto was peppered with questions about his side's preparations for Jamshedpur, against whom they do not have a good record.

In the reverse fixture played earlier this season, Hyderabad played extremely well but were beaten by a Rei Tachikawa free kick in the dying stages of the game. However, Thursday is a fresh day and Hyderabad will be keen on remaining defensively solid.

Singto stressed how hard his wards are working in training and that the right result is just around the corner.

"We are working hard in training, and hopefully, things will fall into place. We want to go into the Christmas break with everyone smiling, and hopefully, tomorrow, we will be able to do the job and get the three points," said Singto.

"We will focus on ourselves because that is what is important for us at the moment. We did well against Odisha but were unable to convert the chances. The players are desperate for a win, and our time will come. Good things come to those who wait, and perhaps our time is about to come now," he concluded.