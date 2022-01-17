"We haven’t trained for six days" - Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle ahead of Hyderabad FC clash

Jamshedpur FC are set to lock horns against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday. However, head coach Owen Coyle revealed that the Men of Steel haven't trained at all since their Tuesday's win over SC East Bengal. This is due to COVID-19 cases in the JFC camp.

Positive cases have been on the rise in the ISL bio-bubble and Jamshedpur FC are one of the teams heavily affected by them. Ahead of their game, the gaffer said:

"None of us have trained for the past 6 days. Obviously, because of precautionary measures, taken with respect to COVID-19. So that is something we have to be wary of. We have not been allowed onto the training field. So, my worry will always be players and their welfare in terms of injuries, that’s a huge concern for me. Because, when you train, you are in good condition to play the game and is important to avoid injuries."

Owen Coyle further opened up about the situation at the Jamshedpur FC camp:

"After the East Bengal match, the following day we did our recovery session together and on the following day was the day off. On the day off we had one or two high temperatures, so with that in mind as a club we put ourselves into quarantine as a precaution and that meant we haven’t trained for six days. That being said, we have to make sure if and when the game comes about we have to make sure we are at our very best and give everything we have to win a tough game."

Sunday's game between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC was postponed owing to COVID-19 cases in the Tuskers camp. There are now growing doubts surrounding Jamshedpur's game as well. However, the league hasn't made any decisions so far.

"They will get our utmost respect" - Jamshedpur FC boss on Hyderabad FC

Considering the game does go on, Hyderabad FC will pose a great threat to Jamshedpur FC's hopes of going to the top of the table. Owen Coyle's side are currently second in the league standings, just a point behind Kerala Blasters.

The Nizams, on the other hand, are third in the league table with 17 points. In the last game they were held to a 1-1 draw by Chennaiyin FC.

Ahead of the game, Owen Coyle said:

"Hyderabad are one of the top teams in the division. They have some wonderful players with a head coach like Manolo [Marquez] who I hold in very high regard, not only based on his abilities as a head coach but also because he is a lovely man. They will get our utmost respect. But they also know that Jamshedpur are a very good team and we will be doing everything in our power to win a very tough game."

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC roped in SC East Bengal's targetman Daniel Chima Chukwu during the winter transfer window. Speaking about the new signing, Owen Coyle said:

"Everytime Chima came on the field [for SC East Bengal] he ended up playing very well. Ultimately the problem with the perception of strikers in the ISL is that everybody judges them only on the number of goals scored. Different players have different attributes."

He added:

"Chima is fantastic at receiving the ball. I would also suggest that Chima played alone upfront primarily at SCEB. In comparison, at Jamshedpur, he will be with players around him who drive forward regularly during a match."

Ishan Pandita came off the bench for Jamshedpur FC to score a last-gasp winner against SC East Bengal in the last game. The young forward did the same against NorthEast United FC a game earlier. In response to a Sportskeeda query about whether Pandita will feature in the starting lineup soon, Owen Coyle said:

"Ishan [Pandita] is in my mind every game, whether he starts the game or comes off the bench. I did say I am trying to mould him into a player for the Indian National Team, but first and foremost making him an outstanding player for Jamshedpur FC which he is showing. We have some good quality upfront with Ishan and Jordan Murray and now with the addition of Chima. All fantastic strikers in their own right."

Edited by Aditya Singh