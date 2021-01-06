"We knew about Bengaluru FC's set-pieces," - Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera after win

Mumbai City FC cruised to their third consecutive victory in the 2020-21 season of Indian Super League (ISL). The Islanders marched to the top of the points table as they thumped Bengaluru FC 3-1 at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh, and Bartholomew Ogbeche got on the scoresheet for Mumbai City FC.

Bengaluru FC are known for their goalscoring threat from dead-ball situations. However, Mumbai City FC gave them a taste of their own medicine on Tuesday.

In the 9th minute, Hernan Santana flicked a header off Bipin Singh's corner-kick and Fall made no mistake, guiding the ball into the back of the net with a stooping header.

In the 84th minute, Bartholomew Ogbeche connected with Cy Goddard's corner kick and diverted the ball into the top corner with another header.

Speaking about the two goals, Mumbai City FC's coach Sergio Lobera said:

"We knew about the potential of Bengaluru FC's set-pieces. And, (Jesus) Tato my assistant coach worked very well not only to defend well in these actions, but also to score goals. I am very happy with this performance."

Ahmed Jahouh needs to avoid red cards: Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera

Mumbai City FC midfielder Ahmed Jahouh received his second red card this season after committing two unnecessary fouls against Bengaluru FC. A flailing arm on Kristian Opseth and a high foot challenge on Dimas Delgado resulted in Jahouh seeing two yellow cards.

Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera (L) and Ahmed Jahouh (R) (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Speaking on Jahouh's disciplinary record, Lobera said:

"He is a very good player. But, players like (Ahmed) Jahouh need to avoid these situations. He needs to learn about this (avoiding red cards). It's a big mistake from him as the team loses one player for the next game. If possible, (he should) avoid yellow cards."

Mandar Rao Dessai and Bipin Singh combined well to score Mumbai City FC's second goal. Mandar delivered a low cross from the left flank and, Bipin cut through Juanan and Rahul Bheke to power the ball home with his first touch.

Lobera praised the individual abilities of these two players but, emphasized that the victory was a result of a team effort.

"Mandar (Rao Dessai) is playing very well. But, most important thing is to work as a team. It's impossible to beat Bengaluru FC with only two or three players. This is not only about Mandar, but also about other players.

"My job is to improve the level of Indian players. And, I am happy with the full squad as well as Bipin (Singh). But, the most important thing is the collective job. And, the team is working very well," the Spaniard concluded.

Their next ISL 2020-21 fixture will see Mumbai City face ATK Mohun Bagan on January 11, in a top of the table clash.