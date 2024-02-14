"We learned from our mistakes today" - Mumbai City head coach Petr Kratky pleased with away win at East Bengal | ISL 2023-24

Mumbai City FC beat East Bengal 1-0 in a match in the Indian Super League at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday (February 13).

Defeating East Bengal at home is no easy task, and yet Petr Kratky's men managed to upstage the Torchbearers quite effectively. Speaking to the media after the game, the Mumbai City head coach felt it was a remarkable achievement to have beaten the Red and Golden Brigade in their lair.

"They are a good team. They proved it in the Kalinga Super Cup and they proved it the first time at our home as well - I think it was a draw. We tried to use our strength and do things better today and we got rewarded. It was a very good game from us and we knew East Bengal are a very hard opposition," said Kratky.

Kratky also took a moment to appreciate new signing Iker Guarrotxena, who scored the lone goal for the Islanders on the night.

"We have Iker (Guarrotxena) who scored the goal. He has had a very good game. So everything is starting to link together and we got rewarded today with the win. You have highs and lows. It’s very important that we go game by game and we learn from it. And, the boys, as a group, did a fantastic job," he added.

The Czech-Australian also mentioned that the result was due to the impeccable week of training Mumbai City had.

"And again we had a very good week of training, you know, and we learned from our mistakes. We learnt how to manage the games and we proved it today. So hopefully, we will keep building on it. You know, we bounced back and I'm very happy for the group," he elaborated.

"I'm very happy with what I saw from him" - Petr Kratky on new signing Thaer Krouma

Asked about the availability of the players Mumbai City had missed in recent weeks, Kratky stated that all of them will be available from now.

Given that this is bound to give him a headache of sorts in team selection, he said that it was quite a good one to have. One could not miss Kratky's dedication to the Mumbai cause when he spoke.

"The boys will be all available now. They're coming from injuries and suspensions, which is very good. It's a nice headache to have, you know. So now we have to find the best blend for the next game,” Kratky shared.

The 42-year-old said that Thaer Krouma - another new signing - stood out at the back for the Islanders although he steered clear of making only individual praises.

“Krouma, Tiri, Alberto (Noguera), Yoell van Nieff, who stayed back home, Jorge Pereyra Diaz - the fantastic foreigners, you know, I'm very happy with all of them. Krouma had a very good game. I'm very happy with what I saw from him, he's a very good player, he's a good leader. So I was very pleased with what I saw,” he added.

“But again, it's not just about him. It's all players, you know, foreigners plus Indian players. This is what makes the team. So I'm very happy for and proud of all of them. They did well today,” he wrapped up.