"We need to get the win" - SC East Bengal assistant coach Renedy Singh looking to upset Mumbai City FC

ISL debutants SC East Bengal will lock horns with table-toppers Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Friday. The Red and Golds are on a seven-match unbeaten run and will be eager to continue their form.

In the previous encounter between the two sides, Mumbai City FC defeated SC East Bengal 3-0. Adam le Fondre scored a brace with Hernan Santana adding the third goal. The Islanders have been on a steamroll since then by picking up six wins in eight matches.

SC East Bengal's assistant Indian coach Renedy Singh is wary of the threat posed by Mumbai City FC. But he believes that the team can get a good result if they stick to their style of play. SC East Bengal are eyeing nothing but an upset win.

"Mumbai (City FC) are a good side and they have been doing really well. But I believe that we have to concentrate on our own style and how we have played for the last seven matches," said Renedy Singh at the pre-match press conference.

"The boys have worked really hard. It's not easy to get results. We have seen that in the first four matches, but after Kerala (Blasters) match in the first leg, the boys have been doing really well. It's a process we cannot skip. We need to get the win," Renedy added.

Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, and Mourtada Fall have been playing in the ISL for the last four years. The trio jumped the ship from FC Goa to Mumbai City FC this season. SC East Bengal will need to contain their threat.

"All the foreigners of Mumbai have been here for a long time now. They know Indian football very well. But, we have been unbeaten in the last seven matches. And, if our boys give good efforts, we will be able to see good results," he further added.

Renedy Singh hails the fighting spirit of SC East Bengal players despite poor refereeing

A lot of decisions from the referees have gone against SC East Bengal. For instance against FC Goa, their captain Danny Fox was shown a straight red card for a lunging tackle. However, AIFF rescinded his one-match suspension as the decision was too harsh.

"With all due respect, this is a problem for all the teams and not only our team. We have played three times with ten men and we didn't lose them. It's not easy for players to play so many times with 10 men. But in spite of that, we came out with a draw. It's never an easy result," Renedy Singh said.