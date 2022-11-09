"We need to stop doing that" - East Bengal head coach Stephen Constantine's message for his players ahead of Bengaluru FC clash

East Bengal have struggled in the 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League (ISL), suffering four defeats in their opening five matches.

Head coach Stephen Constantine underlined that the Red and Gold Brigade need to stop making mistakes and putting themselves in losing situations.

In their previous encounter against Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal were made to rue their missed chances as Vafa Hakhamaneshi scored the winner from a poorly-defended corner kick.

Speaking about the latest result, Constantine, in a pre-match press conference, stated:

"Someone said we're a difficult team to beat and yes, we are. The problem is when we make mistakes and beat ourselves. This is hard to take.

"Against Chennaiyin, we beat ourselves. We had two clear-cut chances, we didn't score. Then we conceded from the corner. They had a player sent off and two minutes later we got a player sent off. This is beating yourself. We need to stop doing that. We need to learn how to win games and not lose games."

The Red and Gold Brigade will next lock horns against Bengaluru FC on Friday, November 11. Despite being stacked with some of the biggest names in Indian football, the Blues have struggled to live up to their billing in the current campaign.

Simon Grayson's team are currently ninth in the standings with four points from four matches.

Sharing his views on the opponents, Constatine opined:

"They have one of the biggest budgets in the league and they have a settled team. Okay, they have a new coach, but Simon has a good experience. They'll be a difficult team, as are all the teams in the ISL. There are no easy games."

East Bengal head coach Stephen Constantine asks for "support and time" from the fans

East Bengal started their ISL 2022-23 campaign with a 3-1 loss at the hands of Kerala Blasters.

Apart from a victory against NorthEast United FC, Constantine's side have failed to pick up any points. The poor results have left the diligent fans seemingly displeased.

The former Indian national team head coach stated in this regard:

"I am trying to understand the mentality of the fans who think we can build a team in five games.

"I came here knowing that it was going to be the toughest job I've ever had. But I came because I believed in East Bengal. I believe in the potential. I believe in the owners. I believe we can be great again. But we have a lot of work to do and it doesn't happen overnight. We are going to give them the success that they want, but they need to give us the support and time."

While Constantine might have his heart in the right place, it remains to be seen if he will have the backing of the fans if the poor results continue. A win against Bengaluru FC could definitely lift the East Bengal camp.

During the press conference, Constantine also revealed that Alex Lima has hamstring issues and is doubtful for the Bengaluru FC clash.

Aniket Jadhav has a fever and didn't train very well. Meanwhile, Souvik Chakrabarti is still in the hospital suffering from dengue, and will be out for a few days.

