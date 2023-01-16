"We were poor in both boxes during the game": FC Goa's head coach Carlos Pena

NorthEast United FC drew with FC Goa 2-2 in their 14th game of the ISL 2022-23. It was also FC Goa's 14th game of the season.

It was an important match for FC Goa as they are in the race for a playoff spot. The game had nothing but pride on offer for the Highlanders.

FC Goa came into the game being placed sixth in the points table. NorthEast United FC came into the game placed 11th in the points table.

The game started with FC Goa going on the attack and trying to score an early goal. NorthEast United FC didn't sit back and defend, they too ventured forward and created some chances to score. The game saw its fair share of physical battles in midfield, with a couple of players seeing some early bookings.

The Gaurs finally broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when Edu Bedia hit a nicely hit shot after receiving a good pass from Brandon Fernandes.

NorthEast United FC nearly found an immediate equalizer but Emil Benny's shot hit the crossbar and Hira Mondal's header from the rebound hit the outside of the net.

The Highlanders finally got their equalizer in the 45th minute courtesy of a penalty strike by Jordan Wilmar Gil. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-1

The second half was similar to the first with both sides trying to score an early goal.

FC Goa, like the first half, took the lead again in the second half, in the 63rd minute, courtesy of an Iker Guarrotxena penalty. NorthEast United FC equalized again in the 71st minute courtesy of another Jordan Wilmar Gil penalty.

The scoreboard at full-time read 2-2. This draw will surely create doubts about FC Goa's spot in the playoffs. The Highlanders will be happy with a draw.

FC Goa's manager Carlos Pena spoke to the media after the match and this is what he said about the game:

"It was a disappointing performance because today was the day to get three points. I am not happy with the performance of my side. We were poor in both boxes during the game. We created chances but couldn't utilize them and also gave them a lot of space to trouble us in defense. NorthEast United FC were better in the box and that was the turning point of the game."

FC Goa conceded two goals and both were from penalties. This is what the Spanish coach had to say regarding the penalties:

"Well, I have not seen the replay properly, so I don't know if both were genuine penalties. But then again, this is not the time to complain, there is no point complaining now. We need to focus and improve in our upcoming games."

We showcased an improved performance: NorthEast United FC coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese

Vincenzo, the Italian coach, took over NorthEast United FC midway through the season. He guided the Highlanders to their first win of the season against ATK Mohun Bagan and secured the side's first draw of the season against FC Goa.

Wilmar Jordan Gil scored a brace (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Speaking to the media after the game, here's what Vincenzo had to say regarding today's game:

"We drew with a quality team. We know that they are a set side who have played in the same team for many years. I am happy with the performance, especially with our attacking play. The way we played in the attacking third is something this side hasn't been able to do this season. I hope we can keep improving like this. We have a lot of areas to improve on."

Speaking about his side's different approach and the ideology with which the side approached the game, this is what Vincenzo had to say:

"I like to attack. I don't like to sit back and defend. That is my style. We need to work on that. There were many instances in the second half, especially in the last 20 minutes, when we just sat back and defended and waited for them to attack. It is something I don't like. I like the positive style of football. We need to concentrate more during our attacking phase. I liked how we switched the play today and we can do much better. There is a big margin for improvement. I would also like to get results in our away games."

FC Goa will hope they can beat Kerala Blasters in their next game. NorthEast United FC will hope they can give a good showing of themselves in their next game when they face Mumbai City FC.

