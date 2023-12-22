"We did a few things behind the scenes" - Jamshedpur FC head coach Scott Cooper on hammering of Hyderabad FC | Indian Super League 2023-24

Jamshedpur came out of the rut with a brutal 5-0 victory against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Thursday.

The Red Miners started the game on the front foot and caught the Nawabs' defence unawares when they scored the first goal in the second minute itself. Daniel Chima Chukwu then brought out an overhead kick after Chinglensana Singh and Nim Dorjee Tamang gave him acres of space.

Seiminlen Doungel's stunning curler in the second half ended the game but it appeared as if the visitors were far from done. A Jonathan Moya own goal while defending a corner and a late tap-in by Nigerian Chukwu to get his hat-trick completed the humiliation for the home team.

Head coach Scott Cooper, speaking to the media after the game, revealed the pre-game preparations and seemed happy with the performances of players.

“It was one of those games where both teams knew they must win," Cooper said. "We never came in with any illusions of anything else, or any excuses or anything prepared. We didn’t give our players anywhere to hide or anything they could hang on. Even being away from home, it was a must-win game."

The 53-year-old added:

"We did a few things behind the scenes- we locked the players in the hotel and imposed a few rules upon them- all to reinforce the fact that we needed a response from them, and that they had not shown enough desire in the past.

"We created a lot of chances today, and we have done so all season. I am pleased with the way we performed. Chukwu played brilliantly today- that goal was extraordinary. Although Rei (Tachikawa) and Jeremy (Manzorro) missed a couple of chances, we played a more complete game."

"I feel for Hyderabad" - Scott Cooper

The response that Jamshedpur gave in this game pleased Cooper, who thought that his players had not shown enough desire in their game against Bengaluru FC.

The press that the Red Miners showcased seemed to affect the Hyderabad players and left them scratching their heads in disbelief.

The Nawabs barely got time and space when the ball was with them, which forced them to make bad decisions. On the contrary, Jamshedpur seemed to be quite comfortable whenever they had possession of the ball.

The lack of desire shown by the Hyderabad players to close in gaps or press allowed them the freedom to attack in ways they favored.

"When we were 1-0 up, I was a little concerned because three, or rather two players were not playing in the shape that we practiced in," Cooper said. "There was a fifteen-minute spell where Hyderabad looked like they would equalise but luckily, we rode through the tide. And then, Chukwu's second goal knocked the wind off the sails."

"They let themselves down and they let the club and they let the city down in Bengaluru," he added. "What they did in Bengaluru was not bad, it was desire-less. We could have done much better in that game and I was frustrated."

"I know that especially in Asian football, teams like to sit back when they have taken a lead, but that is not my style of playing," he concluded. "If I see my team scoring one, I know we can score two, and then three, and so on. It is not in my philosophy to sit back. I was always telling my backroom staff that we would soon score four or five goals, and it is unfortunate to Hyderabad that it had to happen against them. I feel for them, but we came here today for the win."